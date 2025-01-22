Best Paladin build in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

The Paladin is one of the available classes you can play as in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 right from the start, so you can follow the best build for your Paladin character and level up efficiently while focusing on getting the best gear and skills.

You should create and play all characters in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 since you get their passive buffs and it will also benefit this build. This class will grant three Armor per level to all your characters as they level up.

For the best Paladin build, we’ll focus on the gear, what skills you should train, and how to assign the attribute points, since you can’t control what trinkets you can get.

Best build for the Paladin in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

Focus on Strength and you’ll survive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Paladin is a great choice for your first runs and for playing solo because of the high survivability it has thanks to the character’s armor and healing stats. This class starts with a Ball Mace, a Breastplate, Iron Greaves, and a Wooden Shield for gear, and for abilities, it has two spells—Blessed Strike and Lay on Hands—and two passives—Armored Knight and Conviction. Strength is the primary attribute, followed by Focus, and Vitality.

Skills and attributes

The Armored Knight passive increases your Armor and has a chance of blocking 100 percent of physical damage, while the Lay on Hands spell heals you and your party, including the NPC companions you find while exploring. These two abilities are your best friends when playing a Paladin in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2.

Put your Attribute points on Strength, Focus, and Vitality first and foremost. We recommend placing the majority of your points on Strength and then placing some points on Focus and Vitality once you have reached level 30 Strength or over. A Paladin’s attributes proportions should look something like this:

Strength: 30

30 Dexterity: 2

2 Intelligence: 5

5 Focus: 18

18 Vitality: 15

To improve your skills and attributes, you need to fight mobs and progress through the game to gain Skill and Attribute points. Build and upgrade the Training Grounds to unlock all the skill levels.

When getting buffs across levels, focus on the ones that affect Armored Knight and Lay on Hands. Buffs that reduce the cooldown and increase Mana Regen for Lay on Hands and increase the resistance for all types of damage for Armored Knight can make the difference in a tight spot.

Weapon

We recommend two-handed weapons such as the Hammer and the Great Cleaver for your Paladin if you are playing solo since you can deal a lot of area damage with these weapons, especially using the Whirlwind ability from the Great Cleaver. But if you are playing with friends, you can use a one-handed weapon with a shield to stun enemies while your party deals the damage.

If you are using the Great Cleaver, you should focus on grabbing a buff that reduces cooldown time so you can use its secondary attack more often to better deal with groups of mobs and simply obliterate them with a couple of swings.

Since the Paladin build focuses on increasing your character’s armor and healing capability, we recommend avoiding Shadow Curse and related items. If you do end up getting it, use a Pyre to remove the Curse stacks.

Equipment

When it comes to armor, the Paladin uses the Breastplate, Iron Greaves, and Iron Cap. The type of gear, such as Rejuvenation and Carnage, will depend on what you’ll find on your runs. Focus on the ones that increase your Mana Regen or Health Regen. The important part is still leveling up your Strength to be able to equip better gear.

