What is the Shadow Curse in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2?

In Heroes of Hammerwatch 2, the Shadow Curse is a unique debuff that introduces a high-risk, high-reward mechanic to your runs. While it’s easy to fall victim to its effects, it also opens up opportunities to boost your power—if you’re willing to embrace the risk. Find out more about the Shadow Curse here.

What does the Shadow Curse do in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2

The Shadow Curse comes from interacting with black clouds of shadow energy found in various area. Each time you take an item from one of these clouds, you’ll gain Shadow Curse stacks. These stacks:

Reduce your armor and resistance , making you more vulnerable to damage.

, making you more vulnerable to damage. Darken your visibility , making it harder to see enemies and the environment around you.

, making it harder to see enemies and the environment around you. Scale certain item effects, increasing their power based on how many stacks you’ve accumulated.

The impact of higher curse levels is noticeable: Your screen darkens, colors become desaturated, and enemies can’t be spotted on your map until they’re right on top of you.

Shadow Curse rewards

The shadow clouds that inflict the curse also offer powerful items that scale with your curse level. Below are some key items you might come across:

Item Effect Bent Knife +3 percent Weapon Crit Damage per Shadow Curse stack Decaying Hand +3 Weapon Power per Shadow Curse stack Pickled Eye +3 Spell Power per Shadow Curse stack

These items are ideal for players who enjoy managing risk and maximizing rewards, especially if you prefer classes like the Rogue or Ranger that can sidestep their reduced defenses.

How to cleanse Shadow Curse stacks

An imp appears! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Shadow Curse can be rewarding, you might find yourself needing a break from its oppressive effects. Luckily, you have options to cleanse stacks:

Method Details Pyres Found in the Dark Citadel, these are rooms lit by violet candlelight. Interact with the Pyre to remove random Shadow Curse stacks (10 per use). Architect Upgrades Unlocking upgrades from the Architect guarantees at least one Pyre spawn and reveals the map to locate it easily. Bonfires These slightly reduce Shadow Curse levels. Bonfires are also more frequent with Architect upgrades. Imp Encounter A random encounter with an Imp reduces your Shadow Curse levels. Look for the “Huh, was that an imp?” message. Imps usually spawn with a portal.

Trinkets to manage the Shadow Curse

Several trinkets in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 can help you control Shadow Curse levels or turn its effects into an advantage.

Trinket Effect Rarity Sanctified Water Sets Shadow Curse Gain to zero percent for 30 seconds Uncommon Sacred Cross Up to -20 percent Shadow Curse Gain, -50 percent Debuff Duration Rare (part of the Holy Relic Set)

If you collect the Holy Relic Set (Hallowed Bone, Sanctified Water, Sacred Cross, Divine Lantern), you’ll gain additional benefits:

Two pieces: -10 percent Shadow Curse Gain

-10 percent Shadow Curse Gain Three pieces: An extra -10 percent Shadow Curse Gain

An extra -10 percent Shadow Curse Gain Four pieces: +3 Spell Power per Focus

While the darkness that comes with the Shadow Curse can feel oppressive, mastering its mechanics and turning it into a tool for power can make your runs more exhilarating. So the next time you see a dark, swirling cloud in a dungeon, don’t be afraid to embrace the shadows!

