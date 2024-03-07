What is Double Tag in Balatro and how does it work?

Double Tag is a crucial tag in Balatro. If you pick it up, the next tag you choose after skipping another Blind will have its effect doubled. Though this sounds simple, the way Double Tag interacts with other tags can be confusing. Let’s dive into how it works.

What are Tags and Double Tag in Balatro?

Skip the Blind and use your Double Tag wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tags in Balatro are bonuses you get for skipping a Blind, which come at the cost of missing the shop that comes after. Tags can either activate right away, like card pack ones (e.g. the Charm Tag), or under certain conditions, such as beating a Boss Blind with the Investment Tag, or getting free cards from a shop with the Coupon Tag. This gives you a decision at the start of each round: play the Blind and risk losing to gain cash and shop access, or skip it for a bonus but miss out on potential round bonuses and shopping.

Double Tag simply doubles the effect of the next tag you choose, except for another Double Tag. It doesn’t have to be the next Blind you encounter; it’s the next Tag you pick after Double Tag regardless of the Blind. For example, if you choose Double Tag at Ante one and play all Blinds up to the Small Blind of Ante seven, when you choose to Skip to use a new Tag, the Double Tag’s effect will apply then, giving you twice the benefits of the Ante seven Tag.

How Double Tag interacts with other Tags in Balatro

If you pick more than one Double Tag in a row, their effects add up instead of multiplying. For example, if your first tag is a Double Tag and your next tag is another Double Tag, the third tag you choose will activate three times—as long as it’s not another Double Tag. It’s not doubled twice but added together. So, if you choose the Ethereal Tag after two Double Tags, which usually opens one Spectral Pack, you’ll instead open three different ones in a row: one for the base effect of the Ethereal Tag, one for the first Double Tag, and another for the second Double Tag. Here is how all Tag effects work when you use Double Tag: