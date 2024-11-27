All Balatro Planet Cards, explained

In Balatro some of the most important cards are Planet Cards. Planet Cards level up a specific hand, allowing it to score more Chips. Depending on the Planet Cards you get, your Jokers, and the rest of the deck, you can build into a specific hand during a run.
Here are all 12 Planet Cards in Balatro, including nine basic and three secret cards, what they do, and how to get them.
All basic Planet Cards in Balatro
There are nine basic Planet Cards in Balatro—one for each regular hand (except Royal Flush). These can appear randomly in the shop or Celestial Packs and are essential for any run as long as you pair them with the right Joker. For example, Jupiter paired with the Droll Joker (grants +10 Mult if the hand contains a Flush) allows you to lean more into the Flush hand.
Here are all the basic Planet Cards in Balatro:
|Card
|Hand
|Effect
|Pluto
|High Card
|+1 Mult and +10 Chips
|Mercury
|Pair
|+1 Mult and +15 Chips
|Uranus
|Two Pair
|+1 Mult and +20 Chips
|Venus
|Three of a Kind
|+2 Mult and +20 Chips
|Saturn
|Straight
|+3 Mult and +30 Chips
|Jupiter
|Flush
|+2 Mult and +15 Chips
|Earth
|Full House
|+2 Mult and +25 Chips
|Mars
|Four of a Kind
|+3 Mult and +30 Chips
|Neptune
|Straight Flush
|+4 Mult and +40 Chips
All secret Planet Cards in Balatro
There are also three secret Planet Cards in Balatro. These only appear after you’ve played the corresponding hand during the run and only for that run. These hands are quite unusual, and while it might be difficult to focus your run on them, it’s a cool Easter egg to unlock in the Collections.
Here are all the secret Planet Cards in Balatro:
|Card
|Hand
|Effect
|Planet X
|Five of a Kind (Five cards of the same rank)
|+3 Mult and +35 Chips
|Ceres
|Flush House (Full House with cards of the same suit)
|+4 Mult and +40 Chips
|Eris
|Flush Five (Five cards of the same suit and rank)
|+3 Mult and +50 Chips
How to get Planet Cards in Balatro
You want to start collecting Planet Cards early on in the game, especially if you already have complementary Jokers.
Here are some of the ways to get Planet Cards in Balatro:
- Buy them from the card section in the shop
- Celestial Pack
- Mega Celestial Pack
- Use Tarot Cards
The easiest way to get Planet Cards is from Celestial Packs and Mega Celestial Packs. Those appear in the pack section of the shop for four and eight bucks, respectively. The regular pack allows you to pick one Planet Card, while the big one offers two.
If you get Planet Cards from other sources, like the Tarot Cards, they will remain in the top right corner until you use them. Generally, there’s no need for you to hold on to them. Use or sell them as soon as possible to make space for other cards and start earning additional Chips.
Published: Nov 27, 2024 12:55 pm