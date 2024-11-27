All Balatro Planet Cards, explained

In Balatro some of the most important cards are Planet Cards. Planet Cards level up a specific hand, allowing it to score more Chips. Depending on the Planet Cards you get, your Jokers, and the rest of the deck, you can build into a specific hand during a run.

Recommended Videos

Here are all 12 Planet Cards in Balatro, including nine basic and three secret cards, what they do, and how to get them.

All basic Planet Cards in Balatro

Collect the entire Sol system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine basic Planet Cards in Balatro—one for each regular hand (except Royal Flush). These can appear randomly in the shop or Celestial Packs and are essential for any run as long as you pair them with the right Joker. For example, Jupiter paired with the Droll Joker (grants +10 Mult if the hand contains a Flush) allows you to lean more into the Flush hand.

Here are all the basic Planet Cards in Balatro:

Card Hand Effect Pluto High Card +1 Mult and +10 Chips Mercury Pair +1 Mult and +15 Chips Uranus Two Pair +1 Mult and +20 Chips Venus Three of a Kind +2 Mult and +20 Chips Saturn Straight +3 Mult and +30 Chips Jupiter Flush +2 Mult and +15 Chips Earth Full House +2 Mult and +25 Chips Mars Four of a Kind +3 Mult and +30 Chips Neptune Straight Flush +4 Mult and +40 Chips

All secret Planet Cards in Balatro

That’s no moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also three secret Planet Cards in Balatro. These only appear after you’ve played the corresponding hand during the run and only for that run. These hands are quite unusual, and while it might be difficult to focus your run on them, it’s a cool Easter egg to unlock in the Collections.

Here are all the secret Planet Cards in Balatro:

Card Hand Effect Planet X Five of a Kind (Five cards of the same rank) +3 Mult and +35 Chips Ceres Flush House (Full House with cards of the same suit) +4 Mult and +40 Chips Eris Flush Five (Five cards of the same suit and rank) +3 Mult and +50 Chips

How to get Planet Cards in Balatro

Use them as soon as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to start collecting Planet Cards early on in the game, especially if you already have complementary Jokers.

Here are some of the ways to get Planet Cards in Balatro:

Buy them from the card section in the shop

Celestial Pack

Mega Celestial Pack

Use Tarot Cards

The easiest way to get Planet Cards is from Celestial Packs and Mega Celestial Packs. Those appear in the pack section of the shop for four and eight bucks, respectively. The regular pack allows you to pick one Planet Card, while the big one offers two.

If you get Planet Cards from other sources, like the Tarot Cards, they will remain in the top right corner until you use them. Generally, there’s no need for you to hold on to them. Use or sell them as soon as possible to make space for other cards and start earning additional Chips.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy