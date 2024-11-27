Forgot password
All Balatro Planet Cards, explained

Every Planet Card, what it does, and how to get it.
Edward Strazd
Published: Nov 27, 2024 12:55 pm

In Balatro some of the most important cards are Planet Cards. Planet Cards level up a specific hand, allowing it to score more Chips. Depending on the Planet Cards you get, your Jokers, and the rest of the deck, you can build into a specific hand during a run.

Here are all 12 Planet Cards in Balatro, including nine basic and three secret cards, what they do, and how to get them.

All basic Planet Cards in Balatro

Balatro Planet Card pack
Collect the entire Sol system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine basic Planet Cards in Balatro—one for each regular hand (except Royal Flush). These can appear randomly in the shop or Celestial Packs and are essential for any run as long as you pair them with the right Joker. For example, Jupiter paired with the Droll Joker (grants +10 Mult if the hand contains a Flush) allows you to lean more into the Flush hand.

Here are all the basic Planet Cards in Balatro:

CardHandEffect
PlutoHigh Card+1 Mult and +10 Chips
MercuryPair+1 Mult and +15 Chips
UranusTwo Pair+1 Mult and +20 Chips
VenusThree of a Kind+2 Mult and +20 Chips
SaturnStraight+3 Mult and +30 Chips
JupiterFlush+2 Mult and +15 Chips
EarthFull House+2 Mult and +25 Chips
MarsFour of a Kind+3 Mult and +30 Chips
NeptuneStraight Flush+4 Mult and +40 Chips

All secret Planet Cards in Balatro

Ceres Planet Card in the Celestial Pack in Balatro
That’s no moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also three secret Planet Cards in Balatro. These only appear after you’ve played the corresponding hand during the run and only for that run. These hands are quite unusual, and while it might be difficult to focus your run on them, it’s a cool Easter egg to unlock in the Collections.

Here are all the secret Planet Cards in Balatro:

CardHandEffect
Planet XFive of a Kind (Five cards of the same rank)+3 Mult and +35 Chips
CeresFlush House (Full House with cards of the same suit)+4 Mult and +40 Chips
ErisFlush Five (Five cards of the same suit and rank)+3 Mult and +50 Chips

How to get Planet Cards in Balatro

Celestial Pack in the shop in Balatro
Use them as soon as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to start collecting Planet Cards early on in the game, especially if you already have complementary Jokers.

Here are some of the ways to get Planet Cards in Balatro:

  • Buy them from the card section in the shop
  • Celestial Pack
  • Mega Celestial Pack
  • Use Tarot Cards

The easiest way to get Planet Cards is from Celestial Packs and Mega Celestial Packs. Those appear in the pack section of the shop for four and eight bucks, respectively. The regular pack allows you to pick one Planet Card, while the big one offers two.

If you get Planet Cards from other sources, like the Tarot Cards, they will remain in the top right corner until you use them. Generally, there’s no need for you to hold on to them. Use or sell them as soon as possible to make space for other cards and start earning additional Chips.

