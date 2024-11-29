Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Balatro Must play 5 cards Boss Blkind rule
Image via LocalThunk
Category:
Indies

Balatro Antes and Blinds, explained

Including every Blind available in the game.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Nov 29, 2024 08:51 am

This poker rouge-lite can turn the card game you know into something completely new. Balatro features card enhancements, Jokers with unique effects, and a couple of keywords, including Antes and Blinds, that are a core part of the gameplay.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Antes and Blinds in Balatro.

Table of contents

Antes in Balatro, explained

Ante overview in Balatro
Time to up the stakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An Ante in Balatro is a floor. Every run consists of eight Antes with three Blinds: Small Blind, Big Blind, and Boss Blind. After you defeat the Boss Blind, you advance to the next Ante, refreshing and raising all the Blinds.

Clearing all eight Antes completes the run, unlocking new Decks you can try out. However, you can also keep playing after completing the run by entering the Endless Mode. The rules and the flow of the game remain the same, so keep playing for as long as you want.

Blinds in Balatro, explained

The Club boss blind game in Balatro
Boss Blinds are the most challenging ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Blind in Balatro is an individual round you play during an Ante. This is where you play your cards and score as many Chips as possible to hit the target. Every Ante has a Small Blind, Big Blind, and Boss Blind. The first two are regular rounds that you can play to earn cash and get access to the shop, or skip if you want to get a Tag.

The Boss Blind is the final round in each Ante. Apart from not being able to skip the Boss Blind, it also has a random modifier you must play around.

All Blinds in Balatro

Blind menu in Balatro
Prepare your deck for the final round. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Small and Big Blinds aren’t anything special, the Boss Blinds can do some serious damage if you come unprepared. Always make sure to check its effect at the start of the Ante and try to account for it when choosing new Jokers, using Tarot Cards, and more.

Here are all the Boss Blinds in Balatro:

BlindEffect
Forces one card to always be selected.No effect.
Big BlindNo effect.
The HookDiscards two random cards per hand played.
The Ox Playing your most played hand this run sets your money to zero.
The HouseFirst hand is drawn face down.
The WallExtra large blind.
The WheelOne in seven cards get drawn face down.
The ArmDecreases level of played poker hand.
The ClubAll Club cards are debuffed.
The FishCards are drawn face down after each hand played.
The PsychicCards are drawn face down after each hand played.
The GoadAll Spade cards are debuffed.
The WaterStart with zero discards.
The WindowAll Diamond cards are debuffed.
The Manacle.-1 Hand Size.
The EyeNo repeat hand types can be played this round.
The MouthOnly one hand type can be played this round.
The PlantAll face cards are debuffed.
The SerpentAfter Play or Discard, always draw three cards.
The PillarCards played previously this Ante are debuffed.
The NeedlePlay only one hand.
The HeadAll Heart cards are debuffed.
The ToothLose $1 per card played.
The FlintBase Chips and Mult are halved.
The MarkAll face cards are drawn face down.
Amber AcornFlips and shuffles all Joker cards
Verdant LeafAll cards debuffed until one Joker is sold.
Violet VesselVery large blind.
Crimson HeartOne random Joker is disabled every hand.
Cerulean BellForces to one card to always be selected.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.