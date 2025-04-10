How to get deliveries in Schedule 1

To be a successful drug lord in Schedule 1, you need a lot of items and resources. The larger your empire grows, the more resources and goods you’ll need for production, and it can get hard to collect these items efficiently. This is where deliveries come in.

Deliveries help you collect and purchase items in bulk and get them directly to your safe house. However, this mechanic has a lot of rules that make it tricky to understand. Here’s everything you need to know about getting deliveries in Schedule 1.

How deliveries work in Schedule 1

Look for a white delivery truck on your Loading Dock. Image via TVGS

Deliveries help your operation run smoothly by allowing you to collect necessary items from shops or merchants. You can get them to deliver items instead of going to each store on foot. Pull up your phone with the tab button and navigate to the Deliveries icon to do this. Doing this will prompt a list of all stores or merchants you can currently purchase from that can also deliver to you. This includes hardware stores, Gas Marts, and other illegal and legal merchants.

You can also get several items delivered at a time. This includes several types of soil, fertilizers, bags, and much more. After choosing your supplier, select which items you need delivered and how many of them you need. You can then select which destination you want it delivered to.

Requirements for deliveries in Schedule 1

You can only get deliveries to a safehouse that has a Loading Dock. This is important as otherwise, the delivery truck will have no place to unload. Loading Docks are only attached to bungalows. Additionally, if you park on your Loading Dock or have items on it, the delivery truck will likely not arrive until the Loading Dock gets cleared.

After selecting your items and location, you can select “Place Order” to begin the delivery. Each delivery costs a flat rate of $200 or more, depending on the store or merchant. While this is a high cost, the price noticeably does not change regardless of the number of items you select and purchase. You also shouldn’t have an issue with the price at this point in the game, especially if you need to get deliveries for a large-scale production.

You can have several deliveries at a time, but each delivery takes about three in-game hours to arrive. If you’ve followed every step accordingly and the delivery driver does not appear, then it’s likely that the mechanic has glitched. Several players have reported this issue. If this happens, resetting the game and trying again is your best bet.

While you can get several items delivered in Schedule 1, you can also make deliveries to your clients. You can make deliveries incredibly efficiently and get bonuses in the process. Read more about delivery bonuses here.

