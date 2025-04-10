Blue Prince: How to disable mouse smoothing

Blue Prince is an absolute joy to play thanks to its simple control scheme, approachable world, and lack of pressure-inducing timers. It lets you explore and progress entirely at your own pace. If you’re playing on PC, however, you might notice something odd with the mouse movement.

By default, mouse smoothing is enabled in Blue Prince, which takes over raw input for a smoother but imprecise aiming experience. Thankfully, you can disable mouse smoothing in Blue Prince for greater accuracy.

Disabling mouse smoothing in Blue Prince

If you’re someone like me who’s sensitive to mouse smoothing in first-person titles, this might have been the first thing you noticed while exploring the many rooms of the Manor. I understand the developers’ intent when enabling this feature, but more often than not, it can lead to unreliable mouse movement.

This was pointed out while the demo was available for Blue Prince, and the developers have addressed this in the final release. Even though mouse smoothing is enabled by default, you can disable it by following the steps below.

Open the settings of Blue Prince from either the main menu or by pausing the game.

of Blue Prince from either the main menu or by pausing the game. Select the controls section and uncheck “Smooth Look“. This is Blue Prince’s version of mouse smoothing. The setting is in the bottom right of this menu.

Uncheck this: Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unchecking this option, mouse smoothing will be completely disabled, and your mouse inputs should be raw. Blue Prince isn’t a first-person shooter where you need accuracy, but it can still feel jarring if you’re used to precise aiming.

In addition to adjusting mouse smoothing, you can tinker with the following settings to further customize your input experience:

Mouse sensitivity

Field of view

Invert the X and Y axis

I recommend messing around with the field of view, especially since the default one is also a bit close. If you’re on a larger monitor, trying out a wider FOV might be better. I found the +11 value to be sufficient. You can see it change dynamically while in the settings menu.

Default FOV in Blue Prince: Screenshot by Dot Esports Increased FOV in Blue Prince: Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue Prince does not have proper support for ultrawide monitors, but the developers have confirmed on Steam that it’s a planned feature.

Overall, plenty of useful settings are available in Blue Prince to tailor your first-person experience to your liking. The developers are still taking feedback on Steam, and we’re sure that more useful settings and accessibility options are on the way.

