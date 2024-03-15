Balatro devs answer players’ prayers, confirming mobile version on the way

On Mar. 13, Belatro devs confirmed they are working on bringing Balatro to Android and iOS devices.

Recommended Videos

During an AMA on Reddit, user WALKM4N_ asked if the developers plan to release the game on mobile devices in the future, to which the developers responded with: “We are currently working on a mobile version yes. If we have any new announcement around this we’ll post it on our Discord and Twitter.”

The response to this post was met with ironic positivity, where Reddit users joked about how much time they would lose while playing from playing the addictive rouge-like card game on the go.

“This would not be good for my productivity,” “I’m doomed when it comes out on mobile,” and “You and me both! I’ll never leave the toilet now!” several Reddit users said.

Who knew that Poker and Rogue-like was a match made in heaven? Image via Playstack Games

Some Balatro players hope the mobile version will include a portrait mode and cross-progression. While the developers haven’t responded to this question, some believe the mobile version was delayed so the developers could work on the portrait mode.

Given how Balatro doesn’t have its own cloud saves or user logins, it might take a while before cross-progression is implemented.

The only official on-the-go way to play Balatro is via Nintendo Switch. While this is great for Switch users, it’s not hard to imagine the game would become available to a much wider audience once it comes to mobile phones.

Recently, Balatro devs boasted about selling half a million copies on Steam alone in only 10 days. Given how addictive Balatro has become in just a short time, we can only imagine how high those numbers will increase once the game gets an Android and iOS release.

We’ll definitely keep our ear to the ground for any upcoming news about Balatro’s mobile release.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more