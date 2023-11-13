All Borderlands 3 Shift Codes: Redeem for golden keys and skins (November 2023)

Updated: November 13, 2023: Added a new code!

Ah, Borderlands 3. The looter-shooter that perhaps best defines that particular genre is a couple years old now, but there’s still plenty of rare weapons and items to be found and unlocked on the planet of Pandora and beyond. The game finally took players outside of Pandora’s gravitational pull to new worlds, like Promethea, Eden-6, and Athenas.

Experienced Borderlands fans will be familiar with Shift Codes, codes released for the game that can unlock items and keys that can grant players access to more powerful loot. For players looking to add a couple of extra pieces to their end-game arsenal, or those looking for a leg-up when they start a new game, Shift Codes are your best friend. While a few of these codes are permanent, many of them expire after a short while, and catching when a Borderlands social media account or Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford posts them online can be tricky.

To that end, here are all the working Borderlands 3 Shift Codes currently in the game. This post will be updated as new codes come out and old ones expire, so check back here if a code isn’t working. There’s bound to be a new one that pops up.

Here are all of the working Borderlands 3 Shift Codes.

All Borderlands 3 working Shift Codes: