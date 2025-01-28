How to create and join a public lobby in Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Defending the portals alone can be quite overwhelming, but if you don’t have any friends to play with you at the moment, you can join a public lobby or create your own in Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap. You can play with anyone from around the world looking for a lobby.

How to create a public lobby in Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Let others join you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You automatically create a lobby when you start playing, but it’s set to friends only by default. To create a private lobby in Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, open the menu while in the Order Fortress, click on “Social,” then “Host Settings,” and set the Visibility to “Public.”

You can set a password in case you don’t want strangers joining your lobby out of nowhere but want to play with someone who isn’t on your friends list. The crossplay option is enabled by default, but you can turn it off if you want people playing only in the same platform as you. This might be the case if you’re playing on PC and don’t want anyone playing on a console to join you.

Once you set your lobby to public, it will be shown in the Lobby List for players who are looking for public lobbies to join. Up to three other players can join your lobby, but they can only join you while you’re at the Fortress. If you start a mission alone, they won’t be able to join you mid-game.

How to join a public lobby in Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Wait a bit and someone might join your lobby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To join a public lobby in Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, open the menu while in the Order Fortress, click on “Social,” and then “Lobby List.” All the available lobbies without a password set will appear on the right side of the screen as a list. You can see the host’s name, their level, their region, on what platform they are playing, and how many people have joined the lobby.

If there’s a lock icon by the host’s name, you’ll need a password to join. Otherwise, you can simply click on that lobby to join. You can search for lobbies using filters for only friends, disabled crossplay, password protected, or region.

You don’t need to worry about the character you choose before joining a lobby, because you can change it before starting a new mission, even if it’s the secret character Max. You can also talk to the NPCs in the Order Fortress, such as Gus the blacksmith and Hugo the trap enchanter to upgrade your character in several ways. The upgrades carry over between lobbies.

There might not be many public lobbies available, but since you can create your own, we recommend waiting a bit for someone to enter your public lobby if there aren’t any for you to join. Playing solo can be difficult as more doors open on opposite sides of the map, so even if just one player joins you, it can make a huge difference.

