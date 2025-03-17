Horizon Forbidden West star ‘worried’ after Sony’s AI Aloy leak

The iconic voice behind Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy admitted she is “worried” for the industry after a controversial AI version of Aloy created by Sony leaked.

Leaked footage showed a Sony employee interacting with an AI version of Aloy, who replied she was okay but “dealing with a sore throat” and then engaging in sharing some Horizon lore—which understandably caused a stir.

Ashly Burch, the voice behind Aloy in the Horizon series, has now issued her verdict on the AI, and although it was not built using her voice or facial scans, she said she’s still worried about the direction Sony could take.

Cause for concern. Image via Sony

In a video shared on her TikTok account, Burch conceded she felt concerned about the technology shown, although not directly tied to Aloy, Horizon, or Guerrilla Games. Instead, she was “worried about this art form in the future.”

Burch went on to speak about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, where the use of AI is a particularly sticking point, explaining the view of those acting is that they “have to get our consent before you make an AI version of us in any form” and “have to compensate us fairly” and explain “how you’re using this AI double.”

She understands why video game developers are looking at AI, as they “always want to use technological advancements,” but she is concerned that if something like the Aloy AI were to come out that did have a performance from someone attached to it, “that person would have no recourse,” “any protections,” or “anyway to fight back” if the SAG-AFTRA call to arms fails.

Ultimately, the whole situation has left Burch feeling “so sad” and “scares” her, with the uncertainty of what the future holds certainly a cause for concern as if the strike action fails to result in what they are calling for, the future is “really compromised.”

Concerns for AI are widespread across the world in various forms, with many in the creative industries worried for their future and lack of protections, with it certainly feeling like we’re at a huge turning point.

