Esports World Cup 2025: All games, dates, and how to watch

The Esports World Cup is returning in 2025 and here's the full list of confirmed games and dates for the summer event.

After its massive success in 2024, the Esports World Cup is making a return in July and August this year. This iteration of the championship will feature several new games like Chess, VALORANT, and more.

While the exact dates for all the events at the EWC are yet to be confirmed, dates for some of them have already been announced. Additionally, certain events are yet to be revealed and are expected to be unveiled as we head closer to the esports extravaganza.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming EWC 2025.

EWC 2025 games

Dota 2 was one of the first titles to be announced for EWC 2025. Photo via Esports World Cup Federation

A total of 22 games have been confirmed for the Esports World Cup 2025, while a few more will be announced as we get closer to the event. Here’s a list of all the games that have been finalized for EWC 2025:

Honor of Kings

CoD: Black Ops 6

CoD: Warzone

Free Fire

Street Fighter 6

Dota 2

Rainbow Six Siege

CS2

Pubg Mobile

Apex Legends

EA FC 25

Overwatch 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Rocket League

Chess

Rennsport

PUBG

CrossFire

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

League of Legends

Teamfight Tactics

VALORANT

Additionally, you should note that some popular names from the previous iteration of EWC, like Fortnite and Tekken 8, are missing from this edition. It remains to be seen whether or not these titles will be announced as we get closer to the event.

EWC 2025 schedule

EWC 2025 is scheduled to kick off on July 7, 2025, and run through Aug. 24, 2025, featuring several top-tier professionals and teams across various popular games.

As already mentioned, the exact dates for all the events at EWC 2025 are yet to be confirmed. However, the dates for certain events have been revealed, and here’s the schedule for those games’ championships:

Games Dates Valorant July 8 to 13 League of Legends July 16 to 20 CoD: Black Ops 6 July 24 to 27 Chess July 31 to Aug. 3 Overwatch 2 July 31 to Aug. 3 EA FC 25 Aug. 7 to 10 CS2 Aug. 20 to 24

We will update more games on this table as their schedules are announced closer to EWC 2025.

How to watch EWC 2025

When the event kicks off in July, you can catch all the live action on the official EWC Twitch and YouTube channels.

