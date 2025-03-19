Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
image featuring a packed esports stadium.
Photo via Riot Games
Category:
General

Esports World Cup 2025: All games, dates, and how to watch

The Esports World Cup is returning in 2025 and here's the full list of confirmed games and dates for the summer event.
Image of Titas Khan
Titas Khan
|

Published: Mar 19, 2025 08:30 am

After its massive success in 2024, the Esports World Cup is making a return in July and August this year. This iteration of the championship will feature several new games like Chess, VALORANT, and more.

Recommended Videos

While the exact dates for all the events at the EWC are yet to be confirmed, dates for some of them have already been announced. Additionally, certain events are yet to be revealed and are expected to be unveiled as we head closer to the esports extravaganza.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming EWC 2025.

Table of Contents

EWC 2025 games

image featuring the Dota 2 team of Gaimin Gladiators after winning the EWC 2024.
Dota 2 was one of the first titles to be announced for EWC 2025. Photo via Esports World Cup Federation

A total of 22 games have been confirmed for the Esports World Cup 2025, while a few more will be announced as we get closer to the event. Here’s a list of all the games that have been finalized for EWC 2025:

  • Honor of Kings
  • CoD: Black Ops 6
  • CoD: Warzone
  • Free Fire
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Dota 2
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • CS2
  • Pubg Mobile
  • Apex Legends
  • EA FC 25
  • Overwatch 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Rocket League
  • Chess
  • Rennsport
  • PUBG
  • CrossFire
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • League of Legends
  • Teamfight Tactics
  • VALORANT

Additionally, you should note that some popular names from the previous iteration of EWC, like Fortnite and Tekken 8, are missing from this edition. It remains to be seen whether or not these titles will be announced as we get closer to the event.

EWC 2025 schedule

EWC 2025 is scheduled to kick off on July 7, 2025, and run through Aug. 24, 2025, featuring several top-tier professionals and teams across various popular games.

As already mentioned, the exact dates for all the events at EWC 2025 are yet to be confirmed. However, the dates for certain events have been revealed, and here’s the schedule for those games’ championships:

GamesDates
ValorantJuly 8 to 13
League of LegendsJuly 16 to 20
CoD: Black Ops 6July 24 to 27
ChessJuly 31 to Aug. 3
Overwatch 2July 31 to Aug. 3
EA FC 25Aug. 7 to 10
CS2Aug. 20 to 24

We will update more games on this table as their schedules are announced closer to EWC 2025.

How to watch EWC 2025

When the event kicks off in July, you can catch all the live action on the official EWC Twitch and YouTube channels.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content