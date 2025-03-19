Esports World Cup 2025: All games, dates, and how to watch

After its massive success in 2024, the Esports World Cup is making a return in July and August this year. This iteration of the championship will feature several new games like Chess, VALORANT, and more.
While the exact dates for all the events at the EWC are yet to be confirmed, dates for some of them have already been announced. Additionally, certain events are yet to be revealed and are expected to be unveiled as we head closer to the esports extravaganza.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming EWC 2025.
Table of Contents
EWC 2025 games
A total of 22 games have been confirmed for the Esports World Cup 2025, while a few more will be announced as we get closer to the event. Here’s a list of all the games that have been finalized for EWC 2025:
- Honor of Kings
- CoD: Black Ops 6
- CoD: Warzone
- Free Fire
- Street Fighter 6
- Dota 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- CS2
- Pubg Mobile
- Apex Legends
- EA FC 25
- Overwatch 2
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Rocket League
- Chess
- Rennsport
- PUBG
- CrossFire
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- League of Legends
- Teamfight Tactics
- VALORANT
Additionally, you should note that some popular names from the previous iteration of EWC, like Fortnite and Tekken 8, are missing from this edition. It remains to be seen whether or not these titles will be announced as we get closer to the event.
EWC 2025 schedule
EWC 2025 is scheduled to kick off on July 7, 2025, and run through Aug. 24, 2025, featuring several top-tier professionals and teams across various popular games.
As already mentioned, the exact dates for all the events at EWC 2025 are yet to be confirmed. However, the dates for certain events have been revealed, and here’s the schedule for those games’ championships:
|Games
|Dates
|Valorant
|July 8 to 13
|League of Legends
|July 16 to 20
|CoD: Black Ops 6
|July 24 to 27
|Chess
|July 31 to Aug. 3
|Overwatch 2
|July 31 to Aug. 3
|EA FC 25
|Aug. 7 to 10
|CS2
|Aug. 20 to 24
We will update more games on this table as their schedules are announced closer to EWC 2025.
How to watch EWC 2025
When the event kicks off in July, you can catch all the live action on the official EWC Twitch and YouTube channels.
Published: Mar 19, 2025 08:30 am