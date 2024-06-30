How to deal with the Barber in Lethal Company

As the trumpet sounds, the Barber approaches, bringing a new terror into Lethal Company‘s Facilities. You must have a death wish braving the Facility while the Barber and Coil-Head roam the dark halls.

This creepy addition to Lethal Company‘s Bestiary is the body-chopping Barber, who wants nothing more in life than to give you a free trim. This strange mechanical creature is only visible up close, but its short orchestral music rings nearby as the Barber encroaches on your position.

Wondering how to deal with this newfound enemy? Here’s everything you need to know about the Barber in Lethal Company.

Deal with the Barber in Lethal Company – a guide

Don’t get in its way. Screenshot via TheViperian YouTube

The Barber (or Clay Surgeon) is an indestructible entity and part of Lethal Company‘s v55 update. It has an unfinished purple clay-like body, with white hands, and wields a giant pair of scissors. The Barber is only visible within close proximity to you. Even if the entity attempts to chase down your friend, you won’t see it until it’s within a meter distance of you.

This body-snipping enemy moves every three seconds. Due to its invisibility, unless it is up close, you must listen out for its audio cue. This will sound like a drumroll, followed by a trumpet-like toot (or clang). Hearing the noise before seeing the Barber indicates that it is nearby, but not a threat yet. Listen out for the distance and positioning so you don’t accidentally run into it.

You’ll likely find Barber inside Rend, Dine, and Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep a distance and strafe or reposition by walking sideways or in a circular pattern to avoid the Barber’s scissors. You won’t get killed unless you are within its one-meter grasp, and a straight line from its last position. The Barber cannot open doors.

The Barber can only attack you with its scissors. It is highly likely to ambush you if you’re not paying attention: It’s best to keep a distance from the Barber at all times, similar to dealing with the Coil-Head. While you don’t need to keep the Barber in your vision (as it will vanish when retreating from it), it’s best to keep an ear out and continuously move in the opposite direction from the Barber’s last known position.

Can you kill the Barber in Lethal Company?

Use the Radar Booster to stun the Barber for 10 seconds. Image via Zeekerss

No, the Barber cannot be killed. No number of Shotgun bullets, Shovel whacks, or electrifying it with a Zap Gun will deal sufficient damage to take this organism down. The Barber looks and behaves like an SCP and without a means to kill it, it’s best that you use devices like the Radar Booster to temporarily stun the Barber.

The Barber is a mix between the Nutcracker and Coil-Head, with its limited movement but one-shot killing capabilities. Avoid this entity altogether by paying attention to its audio cues when it is nearby and retreating when appropriate. Don’t move in a straight line when the Barber is around for you’re putting yourself at risk of its shiny blade.

