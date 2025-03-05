Is R.E.P.O. coming to consoles? – Answered

R.E.P.O. has been a smash hit on PC since it launched in late February 2025, leaving console players on Xbox, PS5, and Switch a little envious at all the fun everyone else is having.

The game is currently in early access with a handful of maps available, but a nice amount of content is available to sink your teeth into. R.E.P.O. has over a dozen different types of monsters, all with their own special abilities, unique varied maps, and hours of replayable content.

There is even in-game matchmaking, hopefully coming soon, for PC players, but as for console players, when can they join in on the fun?

Is REPO coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch?

R.E.P.O. appears to be coming to consoles in the future, though which consoles are getting the game remains in the air, as well as other key info.

R.E.P.O. has a PlayStation Store page live, with players able to add the game to wishlists and shows announced on the page, but outside of that, there isn’t much of a release date outside of some time in 2025. Equally, the PlayStation version of the game seems to support only two online players at a time, according to the listing, which is far from the lobby counts you can have on PC.

However, there are no signs of early in-game store pages for Xbox and Switch players. Even the Windows store for Xbox on PC doesn’t have R.E.P.O. anywhere in sight, leading us to believe that either the game isn’t coming to those consoles, or at least on the Xbox side, hasn’t been added yet and is pending an official console reveal.

It would be weird to see the game only launch on PlayStation systems sometime this year, but stranger things have happened before. Sony could see the game’s success on PC and try to get some form of limited console exclusivity similar to what Xbox did for Palworld on Game Pass.

As for Switch, even games like Lethal Company missed out on the Nintendo system due to its lack of early access support features, so it’s unlikely to come to consoles until the game gets a full 1.0 release and leaves early access completely but by then, we imagine it would make more sense for the game to come to the Switch successor, the Switch 2.

