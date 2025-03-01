R.E.P.O. devs heard your feedback—matchmaking lobbies are on the way

Three days after release and quickly gathering hype in the indie horror scene, fans of R.E.P.O. have been quite happy with the game so far, except for the glaring omission of matchmaking. Now, the developers at semiwork have revealed that they are about to very quickly make this right.

Released on Feb. 26 into Early Access, R.E.P.O. got off to a great start as the latest Lethal Company-style game, making paying taxes (and ducks) a whole lot scarier. A mere three days since its successful release, developer, semiwork announced on their official YouTube channel that matchmaking lobbies will be added, explaining that they “fucked up” by excluding them in the first place. However, no date for this change has been provided just yet.

The feature was in high demand by players who had spent the past few days searching for new friends to play with. Without the possibility to join a random server with five other players, many were forced to brave the nightmare alone. “Privacy is important,” semiwork said as the team pushed a temporary fix against hackers joining your lobby.

A permanent plan is in place to create matchmaking lobbies for anyone to join. For now, though, playing R.E.P.O. with others is limited to your Steam friends list. So, if you want to play with others, your best bet is to join the official R.E.P.O. Discord server as you won’t be the only one looking for fellow taxpayers.

R.E.P.O. has 2,958 reviews and an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating at the time of writing. “Overwhelmed with happiness,” the representative of the small team at semiwork said in the update video. The Early Access timeline on the Steam store page suggests that the game is approximately six to 12 months away from a full release, so there is still a lot of time to make up for errors like this.

