How to use the Cauldron in Schedule 1

You can't make Cocaine without a Cauldron, so here's how to get and use one.

The Cauldron is your gateway to the production of Cocaine and expanding your business in Schedule 1, but the game doesn’t tell you how it works. Don’t worry, we’ll help you out.

Cocaine is the third drug players unlock in Schedule 1, often after they’ve sold hundreds or even thousands of units and strains of Marijuana and Methamphetamine. One would assume most players are well-versed with the game after reaching the third sellable product, but unlike the first two, they don’t get instructions on how they can manufacture and sell it, or what ingredients and tools they need.

With that said, here’s how to get and use the Cauldron in Schedule 1.

A Coca leaf in its natural habitat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to get the Cauldron in Schedule 1

You’ll need to level up to the Enforcer 1 rank to unlock the Cauldron, so keep selling and scaling your business up. Remember to resupply your dealers, but do most of the selling yourself until you’ve reached the rank, since it gives more XP. Also, you get increased payouts and XP when you sell at night, and especially after the curfew is in effect.

Once you’ve reached Enforcer 1, you can head over to Oscar in the warehouse and buy a Cauldron from him. You’ll also need a few other items like Gasoline, a Drying Rack, and a Lab Oven, as well as a new supplier named Salvador Moreno in the Docks region to kick off your production of Cocaine.

Once you’ve purchased it, you can place the Cauldron in one of your properties and start making Cocaine.

Coke, not Cuke. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How the Cauldron works in Schedule 1

To use the Cauldron, walk up to it and press “E” (or whatever key you’ve bound for interaction) when you see the prompt “Use Cauldron.” You’ll enter its interface and be presented with slots where you need to input the raw ingredients for Cocaine and collect the raw product once it’s prepared.

The first four slots are dedicated to Coca Leaves, which are the primary ingredient in the production of this drug, while the middle slot is where the secondary ingredient, Gasoline, goes. Each Coca Leaf slot can hold up to 20 leaves, and the same is true for the Gasoline slot. The output slot will hold up to 10 “Cocaine Base,” depending on the number of ingredients you’ve put inside the Cauldron.

Once you’ve got all the ingredients in their slots, click on the “Begin” button at the bottom of the screen. You’ll then have to put the Gasoline and all the Coca Leaves into the Cauldron. While you can place the leaves one by one by holding the left-click button on your mouse, you can pick up a bunch (maybe all) of them by right-clicking on them. Be careful not to drop a single leaf, as you’ll have to restart the entire process.

Once both ingredients are in, click on the green “Start” button on the Cauldron. It’ll say “cooking in progress,” and a six-minute timer will begin to count down. When that countdown is over, you can pick up your Cocaine base from the output slot and head over to the Lab Oven to begin the process of cooking it. That’ll take six more minutes.

