How to level up fast in Schedule 1

As you level up in Schedule 1, you can unlock new items, including drugs, production items, properties, and more, which will help you boost your business and grow your empire. Like many of us, you may wonder how to level up fast, so here’s our guide.

Like most video games, Schedule 1 has a fun progression system that lets you access bigger and better features as you beat challenges. While initially easier, leveling up becomes tougher as you advance through the system. If you’re hungry to beat the game as fast as possible, chances are you’re looking for ways to move through ranks as fast as possible.

If you’re wondering how to farm XP and level up fast in Schedule 1, here’s how to get started.

How to level up quickly in Schedule 1

Level up like a pro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Schedule 1, you need to focus on producing and selling drugs to level up fast. The more sales you make and profits you earn, the faster you’re going to rank up. Now, while it’s easy to keep up with multiple orders at the start of the game, you’ll need better production systems, growth-enhancing items, and more to sustain your business as you progress.

If you want to level up quickly in Schedule 1, here are the basics that you need to know:

Commit to as many deals as you can every day and fulfil them on time. Pay back your debts. Complete quests that show up on the list. Add new customers to your database by interacting with potential ones. Hire employees to increase production. Explore and discover new POIs on the map. Complete deals between 12am to 6am.

As you may have realized, selling drugs will get you the most XP in Schedule 1 at a time. Always mark your products higher than the fair price to increase profit when making a deal. You should complete as many of such deals as you can per day. While it can be risky, you can try to complete some deals during curfew or midnight. These deals offer more XP than regular deals in the morning.

If it’s getting too hectic to handle all the orders, focus on enhancing your drug production. For example, in the early game, purchase items like Speed Grow, Extra-Long Life Soil, PGR, and more from Dan’s Hardware Store to grow your drugs more efficiently. But beware of the negative effects of these items on the drug’s quality. Dan also sells units like Pot Sprinkler and Soil Pourer, which make the planting process easier. As you level up, you’ll unlock better equipment and can hire specialized employees like a Botanist to enhance production and further automate the manufacturing process, so you can focus on selling and making the money.

Finally, don’t save and exit the game before starting a new day: I’ve lost an entire day’s worth of XP because of this. Make sure you sleep on the bed and start a new day before you save and exit to get all the XP you earned in a day of Schedule 1.

