Best OG Kush mix in Schedule 1

OG Kush is the first type of weed you will have access to in Schedule 1, and growing it optimally will let you sell it for a higher profit. But you need to know some nuances of growing weed to avoid delays and an inferior quality product.

Recommended Videos

There are several variants of OG Kush that you can grow in the game based on the ingredients you use during your mixing process. Here’s everything you need to know about mixing ingredients to grow OG Kush in Schedule 1.

How to mix weed in Schedule 1

Grow weed in multiple pots to make more product for your customers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process of mixing weed will require you to purchase a mixing table in Schedule 1. There are currently two variants of the mixing table available in the game: the basic version available at Dan’s Hardware store for $500, and the superior MK2 edition sold by Oscar at the warehouse for $2,000.

The price difference between the two versions is because the MK2 allows you to streamline the mixing process and saves you time by allowing you not to have to pick and drop the ingredients manually on the mixing table.

How to get OG Kush seeds in Schedule 1

After you have acquired and set up your mixing table, you will need to obtain the necessary ingredients, the primary of which is OG Kush seeds. You can get these seeds from Albert Hoover, the first supplier you meet in the game, by arranging a meet-up or a dead drop.

OG Kush seeds cost $30 each, and, similar to Granddaddy Purple, they are also grown inside tents. You can simply assign your Botanist employee to grow the seed. But if you are just starting and don’t have employees yet, you can simply add soil to a pot, water it, plant the seed, and wait for it to grow.

Each seed bears eight buds, bringing the average cost of each bud of OG Kush to $3.75. Needless to say, it is the cheapest base ingredient in Schedule 1 and is often the best option for the early stages of the game.

The best OG Kush mix recipe in Schedule 1

Various kinds of seeds are available in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The OG Kush mix that will get you the highest selling price for the final product requires an exact recipe. Given that you can only add one ingredient at a time during the mixing process, it isn’t uncommon to get a little restless. However, adding all the ingredients in exact order is important to get the optimal final result. Here’s the recipe for the best OG Kush mix in Schedule 1:

Banana ($2 each)

Gasoline ($5 each)

Paracetamol ($3 each)

Cuke ($2 each)

Mega Bean ($7 each)

Battery ($8 each)

Banana ($2 each)

Cuke ($2 each)

You must add the ingredients in exact order. Although several ingredients appear twice on the list, if you add two units in succession, the effects of the second one won’t count and will result in a wasted ingredient.

About this mix (value and effects)

Adding all of the ingredients in the exact order will result in your final product having a sale price of $171. This makes it a highly profitable mix as the cost of ingredients is only $31, and adding in the $3.75 cost of the OG Kush bud takes the total up to $34.75. Considering the difference between your expenses and the selling price, you can make a profit of $136.25 from each bud you sell.

The effects caused by this mix in Schedule 1 include:

Tropic thunder

Anti-gravity

Zombifying

Jennerising

Glowing

Cyclopean

Bright-eyed

Thought-provoking

While you’re here, read our guide on the 10 best mixes and how to make bricks in Schedule 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy