All Suppliers in Schedule 1 and where to find them

Knowing your Suppliers and having a good connection with them is essential when it comes to consistently brewing your product in Schedule 1. You need to ensure that you always have drugs ready to provide your customers with whenever there is a demand.

Even if you have employees assigned to keep the production process automated, you will have to ensure they always have the proper supplies in stock. For this, having regular interactions with your Suppliers is important without letting your debt grow too big.

Here’s everything you need to know about Suppliers in Schedule 1.

All Suppliers in Schedule 1

Always stock up on supplies. Image via TVGS

There are currently three Suppliers available in Schedule 1, the first of whom is available from the beginning of the game, while you will have to unlock the other two. More Suppliers could be added to the game in the future with updates and DLCs.

You will have to expand your business to new regions and get friendly with certain specific customers to unlock access to these Suppliers who can provide you with material to make different drugs. Here are all the Suppliers currently available in the game, along with how to unlock them.

Albert Hoover

Albert Hoover is the first Supplier you will have access to, available from the beginning. All you have to do is head over to Dan’s Hardware in Northtown, and you will find Alber hanging out behind the store.

Albert specialises in marijuana seeds and can provide you with up to four different types of seeds. You will need to make all your payments to Albert at the hatch behind Dan’s Hardware to ensure you don’t run up a debt with him. He will refuse to deal you supplies if you build up a debt with Albert.

Shirley Watts

Shirley Watts supplies pseudo, the main ingredient for brewing meth. Although you won’t have access to Shirley from the get-go, you can unlock her fairly early in the game. Shirley is located in Westville, so you must expand your marijuana business to that region and have friendly relations with two specific customers, Jerry Montero and Meg Cooley.

Either of these customers can introduce you to Shirley and you can then get your supplies for brewing meth from her. You will need to pay off your debts to Shirley at the Warehouse to avoid running up a debt with her, in which case she will stop supplying you with pseudo. Shirley will only offer you a low-variant of pseudo during the first few transactions, but will bump it up once you become a loyal customer and offer you two additional variants of a higher quality.

Salvador Moreno

Keep your products packed and ready for distribution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last Supplier you will unlock in Schedule 1 is Salvador Moreno. He is situated in the Docks, a location that you unlock fairly late in the game, and he supplies coca seeds, the main ingredient for making cocaine. However, you must befriend Mac Cooper and Javier Perez to get introduced to Salvador Moreno.

Once you have been introduced to Salvador, you can consistently source coca seeds to make the most profitable drug available in the game. Although the coca seeds take a fairly long time to grow into coca plants, this process will be the key to making more money and fast-forwarding the growth of your drug empire. You will need to head over to the Church and go behind the POI to pay off your debts to Salvador.

