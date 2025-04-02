How to unlock different regions in Schedule 1

Here is everything you need to know about unlocking regions in Schedule 1.

Schedule 1 features a pretty big map for an early access title. Players are given the opportunity to distribute their product over a large chunk of land and to dozens of customers, each in their own uique part of town.

Recommended Videos

However, unlocking everything is no small feat, so here’s everything you need to know about gaining access to each Schedule 1 region.

Unlocking every Schedule 1 region, explained

The higher your level, the more regions you’ll get, each with its own set of customers. Image by Dot Esports

To unlock each individual region in Schedule 1, you have to reach a certain level, obtained by gaining XP. The more regions you unlock, the higher the level required to access the next one. Here are all the level requirements for each of the regions:

Northtown – unlocked at the start of the game

– unlocked at the start of the game Westville – Hoodlum 1

– Hoodlum 1 Downtown – Hustler 1

– Hustler 1 Docks – Enforcer 1

– Enforcer 1 Suburbia – Block Boss 1

– Block Boss 1 Uptown – Baron 1

Leveling up requires the acquisition of XP, gained at the end of each Schedule 1 day. The amount of XP you get is directly tied to how much money you made during it, so your best bet would be to run around and sell every bit of your daily production.

The quickest way of doing this is through optimizing your business and automating as many parts of it as possible. Hiring handlers to plant, grow, cook, and mix for you will ensure that you always have enough product on-hand, while proper dealer management and customer assignments are the key for selling quickly. We have dedicated guides both for fast leveling and handler optimization, as well as tips for making your dealers actually do their job.

Customers in newer and more high-level areas also have stronger preferences and like better-quality drugs, so make sure you come prepared. At any rate, you can just play the game however you want and you will eventually have a level enough to unlock additional regions of Hyland Point.

Will more maps be added to Schedule 1?

The game’s tutorial level looks fantastic and would be great to have in the actual game. Image via TVGS

At the moment there is only one map in Schedule 1. However, since it is an early access title, everything is possible and the developer has a pretty detailed roadmap that describes everything they plan to add to the game, including map expansions. Whether or not any new map is going to be added is anyone’s guess, though a desert one like the tutorial level would certainly allow for more realistic Heisenberg roleplay.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy