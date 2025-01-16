The Nintendo Switch 2 is real, and gaming’s latest worst-kept secret will be shown off in new Direct later this year

The Nintendo Switch’s successor is finally ready for its big showcase, Nintendo announced today in a new trailer that revealed the long-rumored Switch 2.

A new Nintendo Direct detailing the new console has been confirmed for April 2. The video confirmed several leaks over the past couple of weeks. Gamers everywhere will be tuning in to see what hasn’t already been leaked, which may not be much.

It’s finally here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The gaming industry has been expecting the console presentation for some time now, especially since Nintendo confirmed it would talk about it before March 31, and it’s apparently ready for its big day to kick off 2025 with a bang.

The video released by Nintendo today showed what looks like a new Mario Kart in action on the console, which looks similar to the original but bigger and has several additions and improvements. Nintendo also confirmed that the Switch 2 will play both digital and physical Switch games and that Nintendo Switch Online will be used on the new console as well.

A round-up of leaks over the past year or so teased that the Switch 2 will have a bigger screen, JoyCons that attach magnetically, MicroSD Express support, and specs that should make it about as powerful as a PS4 Pro when in docked mode.

Previous rumors suggest that Nintendo will focus the upcoming Direct on the console itself and not mention any games just yet. Another presentation for upcoming Switch 2 games is likely to take place later this year before the console’s launch, which is confirmed for 2025.

Another set of leaks claimed that a new Mario Kart and Red Dead Redemption 2 would be among the games available for the Switch 2 at launch. Thanks to backward compatibility, the Switch 2 will also include the entire backlog of Switch 1 games.

Nintendo also announced that players will be able to go hands-on with the new console at several Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events will take place across the world throughout April and May of this year after the Direct, including locations in New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Tokyo, and more.

Expect a lot of Switch 2 news over the next few months as Nintendo ramps up towards release, which is sure to be a massive hit for gamers of all ages in 2025.

