Xbox Game Pass new games and leavers (November 2024)

It’s that time of the month again when Game Pass owners on Xbox and PC can look forward to getting free games from their subscriptions. This month, there is quite a bit to look forward to for a multitude of different people.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is finally releasing after years of delays, and its inclusion in Game Pass is a welcome sign for those unfamiliar with the same PC hit. It isn’t the only big game release this month, though, with the Starcraft games coming over to Game Pass as well to increase the Activision Blizzard titles available more and more.

Equally, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the sequel to the popular flight sim series, is also making a drop in what appears to be a pretty stacked November period for Game Pass titles as we head into both the Black Friday and Holiday periods. The game is pretty massive, though, so make sure to clear over 100GB of space if you want to try out this technical marvel.

Equally, indie games like Nine Sols and Goat Simulator Remastered are alternative offerings for those not interested in some of this month’s bigger releases.

Xbox Game Pass new releases this month

Release Date Game Platform Nov. 5 StarCraft Remastered PC Nov. 5 StarCraft 2 PC Nov. 7 Goat Simulator Remastered Xbox, PC Nov. 19 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Xbox, PC Nov. 20 STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Xbox, PC Nov. 26 Nine Sols Xbox, PC

Xbox Game Pass titles leaving this month

There aren’t many details about games leaving the service in November at this time. This list will be updated if Microsoft reveals more games in its monthly lineup.

The launch of the above games follows October’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch, as Microsoft looks to improve the offerings that Game Pass provides to entice new and returning subscription owners to the service. Xbox Game Pass owners also got access to the first massive Starfield DLC last month, so even if you aren’t interested in the November offerings, there is still plenty to be excited for in Game Pass’ vast library of content.

November might also see some surprise extra releases as we approach the month, but there’s a lot to look forward to on the horizon as well, like when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits Game Pass on Dec. 9—just in time for the holidays.

