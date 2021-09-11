NBA 2K Mobile codes (September 2021)

The MyTeam game mode has been the place to be for competitive NBA 2K players. Building your team from ground zero is a thrill of its own, but it may cost a fortune if you’re looking to bring all the stars to your team.
Much like in the console version, players are also required to spend coins, the in-game currency, to purchase player packs or other perks in NBA 2K Mobile. Although it’s possible to passively accumulate coins, it won’t be as fast as purchasing them.
If you’re looking to keep your gameplay experience free to play, you’ll need to make use of all possible resources. Redeeming codes is one of the best ways to accumulate more coins and various in-game items. Most of these codes have expiration dates and usually get added to the game during events or promotions.
To use one of the following codes, you’ll need to click on the Redeem option after launching the game. After tapping on the Redeem button, you’ll be able to type in or copy-paste the code that you’d like to use.
Here are all the codes in NBA 2K Mobile.
Working NBA 2K Mobile codes
- JRUESUMMER – Receive Jrue’s Summer card. – Expires on Sept. 12
Expire NBA 2K Mobile codes
- SHOWTIME – Get a Magic Johnson’s card.
- THEBIGCACTUS – Receive Shaq’s card.
- KPPLAYOFFS – Receive a Porzingis’ theme card and two event energy chargers.
- ELGINBAYLOR – Get an Elgin Baylor’s card.
- CP3PHOENIX – Get Chris Paul’s card.
- EMERALDKLAY – Redeem to get Klay Thompson’s card.
- JIMMYBUCKETS – Get a Jimmy Butler code.
- ADFIRSTCHIP – Get an Onyx Anthony Davis.
- MAMBAFOREVER – Get an Onyx Kobe Bryant.
- VINSANITY – Receive Amethyst Vince Carter and two Energy Recharges.
- CURRYFAM – Get Emerald Dell Curry, Ruby Stephen Curry, and Gold Seth Curry.
- RUBYJOKER – Receive Ruby Nikola Jokic and two Energy Recharges.
- HOODIEMELO – Get a Sapphire Carmelo Anthony and Hooded Sweater that can be used in the MyPlayer game mode.
- ZIONDEBUT – Get a Sapphire Zion Williamson and two Small Generic Chargers.
- DAMEDOLLA – Get Emerald Damian Lillard and 10 Standard Gear Keys.
- GREEKFREAKMVP – Receive Emerald Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Small Generic Charger.
- BEARDISBACK – Get a Gold James Harden.
- COMMUNITY-EVO: Get a Evolution Channing Frye, Latrell Sprewell, or Jrue Holiday.
- CMNTY-YK9AK-G2JW7-92WC3-8XGND – Receive two Free Wheel Spins.
- #2KTVHeadTie – Get a 2KTV Headband.
- HZ84F-HG82V-WPD76-37AYT-921DW – Receive up to three tokens.
- THANKYOUMYTEAMCOMMUNITY – Receive Tokens, a League Pack or MT.