Is Hell Let Loose crossplay or cross-platform?

With Hell Let Loose coming to the Xbox Game Pass library, subscribers can join other players via crossplay to reenact or change World War II history. Unfortunately, there are a few exceptions to how crossplay works and who you’ll be able to play with.

Hell Let Loose divides 100 players in either the American or German side of World War II to participate in real-life historical events in places such as Carentan, Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, and Kursk. You can choose from an extensive list of military roles and equip historical weapons to immerse yourself even further.

Does Hell Let Loose support crossplay and cross-platform?

Hell Let Loose is also on Xbox Game Pass PC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Hell Let Loose supports crossplay and cross-platform—but not completely. Crossplay is only enabled for those playing on a console (Xbox and PlayStation) while PC players can only play with other PC players. Developers Black Matter already said they “will be keeping PC and console separate,” so don’t expect full crossplay between console and PC to be implemented in the future.

You can turn on or off crossplay to limit who you play with by opening the option menu. The “Crossplay Enabled” option will be available for all platforms but will only make a difference on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Does Hell Let Loose have cross-platform progression?

Are you ready for war? Image via Black Matter

Hell Let Loose does not have cross-platform progression. If you owned the game on PC and are moving to Xbox, for example, you won’t be able to use the same save and continue from where you started or vice-versa. As mentioned before, the developer is keeping console and PC players separate, so there is no way of using the same save on different platforms because they are hosted on different servers.