Battlefield 2042’s season 7 will be its last, but devs will continue to support game

Speaking on the future of Battlefield 2042, general manager Byron Beede announced that seasons will end with season seven, which began in March of this year. This won’t mark the end of Battlefield 2042‘s lifecycle, though, since it will continue to receive new content and remain operational.

Beede announced the end of new season releases in a blog post on EA’s website on April 9 and added that EA initially planned to launch only four seasons but opted for creating more after community feedback. “While we’ve enjoyed and are proud of creating these seasons of additional content for Battlefield 2042, it is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future. What this ultimately means is that Season 7 will serve as the final season for Battlefield 2042,” Beede wrote.

Battlefield 2042 has struggled to maintain its place under the sun after a rough launch. Image via DICE

Battlefield 2042, despite suffering from a rocky launch and failing to reach the heights of some of its predecessors, will not conclusively end with season seven. Beede said the game will continue to operate as usual and even receive new content and updates, but without official seasons. “After Season 7 concludes, we will continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and of course, ongoing maintenance, but we are moving away from delivering official seasons,” he explained.

Beede also announced that Motive Studio, known for the Dead Space remake, is creating a team focused on developing Battlefield.

He concluded by saying Battlefield 2042 has been a major stepping stone for the franchise and that the community’s feedback helped DICE and EA “lay the foundation for the future.”

Last month, EA’s layoffs led to the cancellation of a single-player Battlefield project. With Battlefield 2042 evidently nearing its end and DICE being assigned to handle the multiplayer side of things, all of this may be indicative of a repeat multiplayer-only Battlefield rearing its head on the horizon.

