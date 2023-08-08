How to unlock every weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2 – explained

Whether you’re trying to get some sweet headshots or you’re simply out to hunt animals, weapons are an essential component in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you’re a completionist like a lot of other players, you’ll want to unlock every single weapon that you can in Red Dead Redemption 2—pistols, revolvers, rifles, shotguns, snipers, grenades, you name it, the Wild West had it.

How to get every weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2

Pew pew. Image via Rockstar Games

Melee

There’s nothing like a good ol’ beat ‘em up brawl, and Arthur actually begins his journey with only his fists as his weapons. You will soon gain a hunting knife, and down the road you should be able to collect way better quality melee weapons, which are best used when up close and personal with enemies.

Take these weapons out during close combat or stealth scenarios to really make them shine. That being said, some of these weapons can even be thrown for added functionality.

Unarmed: Always available.

Hunting Knife: Available at the start of the game.

Jawbone Knife: Reward for completing ‘Test of Faith’ mission.

Wide-Blade Knife: Found on a dead body in Beryl’s Dream mine.

Civil War Knife: Found in a crate in the basement of Fort Brennand.

Antler Knife: Found on a dead bear northwest of Hanging Dog Ranch.

Machete: Available at all the Fences after ‘Dear Uncle Tacitus’ mission, chapter five.

Broken Pirate Sword: Found in a wrecked boat south of Saint Denis.

Hatchet: Available at all the Fences after ‘Dear Uncle Tacitus,” chapter five.

Stone Hatchet: Available as a bonus in GTA Online.

Double Bit Hatchet: Found in a tree stump to the northwest of Wallace Station.

Rusted Double Bit Hatchet: Found in a tree stump in Annesburg north of the coal mine.

Hewing Hatchet: Found in a tree stump on the south shore of Moonstone Pond.

Viking Hatchet: Found in the old tomb, northeast of Beaver Hollow.

Hunter Hatchet: Found in a tree stump south of Window Rock.

Rusted Hunter Hatchet: Found in a tree stump outside of a shack near Elysian Pool.

Pistols and Revolvers

Probably the most basic types of guns available in any game, the pistols and revolvers are the most beginner-friendly guns you will have access to. Both the pistol and the revolver have the qualities of short ranges and high firing rates in common. However, pistols tend to have a higher rate of fire and ammo capacity while revolvers possess greater damage and more accuracy.

Pistols and revolvers can be dual-wielded as well for even more carnage.

Cattleman Revolver: Available at all gunsmiths and starts in your inventory at the beginning of the game.

Flaco’s Revolver: Obtained by killing Flaco Hernandez after a duel in the Gunslinger Mission.

Granger’s Revolver: Obtained by killing Emmet Granger after a duel in the Gunslinger Mission.

Double Action Revolver: Available at all gunsmiths after the ‘A Strange Kindness Mission’ in chapter two.

Algernon’s Revolver: Obtained as a final reward for completing the Duchesses and Other Animals mission.

Schofield Revolver: Available at all gunsmiths after the ‘Blesses are the Meek’ mission in chapter two.

Calloway’s Revolver: Obtained by completing the final step of ‘The Noblest of Men, and a Woman’ mission after a duel.

Otis Miller’s Revolver: Hidden in a tough-to-find chest in the northern part of Cholla Springs.

Volcanic Pistol: Available at all gunsmiths after the ‘Eastward Bound’ mission in chapter one.

Semi-Automatic Pistol: Available at Valentine and Saint Denis Gunsmith after ‘The Joys of Civilization’ mission in chapter four.

Mauser Pistol: Available at Valentine and Saint Denis Gunsmith after ‘That’s Murfree Country’ mission in chapter five.

Midnight’s Pistol: Obtained by killing Billy Midnight.

Repeaters

If you’re looking for a weapon that’ll make you the talk of the town when it comes to medium to long range gunfights, the repeater should be your choice. It does have some competition with Sniper Rifles, however, but the higher rates of fire and larger ammo capacities mean Repeaters will be your bread and butter.

Carbine Repeater: Available at all gunsmiths and is given to you during ‘Old Friends’ mission in chapter one.

Lancaster Repeater: Available at all gunsmiths and is given to you during ‘An American Pastoral Scene’ mission in chapter two.

Litchfield Repeater: Available at all gunsmiths after ‘Goodbye Dear Friend’ missio in chapter six.

Evans Repeater: This can be purchased from any gunsmith after ‘American Distillation’ in chapter three.

Shotguns

You ever wanted to shoot someone into bits with a single pull of the trigger? Shotguns will do that for you, assuming you’re operating these demons from a close to mid-range. Shotguns should be your number one choice when it comes to clearing out swarms of enemies in tight-knit areas like rooms and building pathways.

Double Barrel Shotgun: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter two, ‘Paying a Social Call’ mission.

Rare Shotgun: Dropped by The Hermit when you kill him.

Sawed Off Shotgun: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter one, ‘Enter Pursued by a Memory’ mission.

Pump-Action Shotgun: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter two, ‘Pouring Forth Oil’ mission.

Semi-Auto Shotgun: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter four, ‘A Fine Night of Debauchery’ mission. It can also be found at Watson Cabin.

Repeating Shotgun: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter six, ‘Visiting Hours’ mission.

Sniper Rifles

The ultimate long-range gun type, sniper rifles are probably the most stealthy yet deadly gun you can get your hands on. While the Repeaters do have an edge over these bad boys in some areas, Sniper Rifles will give you the highest damage output of any gun out there, and that’s an offer that you can’t easily refuse.

Rolling Block Rifle: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter two, ‘Pouring Forth Oil’ mission.

Rare Rolling Block Rifle: Dropped by the sniper firing from the barn in ‘Magicians for Sport’ mission. If you don’t pick it up then, you cannot get it later.

Carcano Rifle: Available at all gunsmiths after chapter six, ‘Goodbye, Dear Friend’ mission.

Bow: Given at the beginning of chapter one, ‘The Aftermath of Genesis.’

Throwables

Throwables are one-time weapons that you chuck at your enemies from mid to long-range. A lot of these Throwables are incredibly destructive, able to blow things up and cause fires—not only to enemies, but to locations as well.

Tomahawk: Available at all Fences and the Trapper after the mission ‘Americans at Rest’ in chapter two.

Throwing Knife: Available at all Fences and the Trapper after the mission ‘Paying a Social Call’ in chapter two.

Fire Bottle: Available at all Fences after the mission ‘The Fine Joys of Tobacco’ in chapter three.

Ancient Tomahawk: Found sticking out of a broken target on the right of Calumet Ravine to the east of the Wapiti Indian Reservation.

Dynamite: Available at all the Fences after the mission ‘Who the Hell is Leviticus Cornwall’ in chapter one.

