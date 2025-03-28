InZOI money cheat guide: How to get infinite money

InZOI has multiple ways for players to earn money. But the quickest and easiest way to do this is to use the money cheat the game comes with.

Here’s all you need to know about InZOI‘s money cheat system and how to use it to get as much money as you want.

How to use the money cheat in InZOI

You can activate the cheat through the Piscat menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The act of acquiring money is a core part of life simulation games. However, the process can often be grueling, tedious, time-consuming, and especially limiting. This is why a money cheat option exists in most of them, and InZOI is no different. Thankfully, the developers have made using the cheat system quite simple.

To use the money cheat, simply navigate to the book icon located in the bottom right corner.

. Find the “Money Cheat” option between the Customer Support and Emergency Rescue buttons.

Clicking on this button will instantly get you 100,000 Meow in your bank account. You can push this button as much as you want for however long you want. Only having to push this button to activate this cheat makes it incredibly convenient, especially in terms of accessibility. But it’s currently unknown whether this feature will be the same for other cheats planned for the future or if it’s only for the two current cheats in the game.

While you can use this cheat as much as you want, it isn’t as satisfying as other methods of acquiring money, such as getting a job. Whether this cheat will affect other parts of the game is also unknown. However, the feature currently works as intended, allowing you to purchase anything the game provides and offering your characters any lifestyle they want.

Does InZOI have other cheats?

InZOI has other cheats, like the Emergency Rescue cheat. This helps your character get out of glitches and other issues like getting stuck in a wall or floating mid-air. As InZOI is currently in early access, these glitches could happen often. And just like the previous cheat, all you need is a push of a button for it to work.

Krafton has announced that it will add more cheats to the game with the upcoming second update in May. However, what these cheats will be remains to be seen.

