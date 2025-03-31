Is inZOI on Xbox or PS5?

InZOI, perhaps the first actual competitor to EA’s long-standing The Sims franchise, is finally here. Though still in early access and with a lot left to be desired, the game is making rounds and people are loving it, believing it could actually prove a worthy replacement for Sims.

With so many players eager to hop into this new life simulation, questions of platform availability have naturally arisen. So, here’s everything you need to know regarding inZOI on consoles.

Is inZOI on consoles?

You can create incredibly detailed and realistic characters in Krafton’s new title. Image via inZoi studio

At the moment, inZOI is only available on the PC platform. Given that these sorts of games have their tradition deeply embedded within PC gaming, it’s only natural that Krafton would target this audience first. PCs are also the most technologically advanced, the most powerful being eons ahead of consoles in terms of raw power. InZOI is a highly demanding game with complex systems and emulations, as well as graphics we’ve seldom seen in any simulation experience.

Therefore, inZOI’s sole launch on PC shouldn’t be much of a surprise, and this platform exclusivity is likely to last quite a while given how ambitious a project the game is. The Korean developer probably seeks to get the most out of the PC platform in terms of tech, so all the systems are implemented and stress tested on the most capable machines and by as many players as possible.

Will inZOI come to PS5 and Xbox?

InZOI plays much like The Sims and aims to provide a more in-depth, more customizable experience. Image via Krafton

Those who are console-specific shouldn’t worry, as Krafton has confirmed that inZOI will release on the PS5 and Xbox platforms at some point in the future. Consoles are a major part of the gaming community, and these latest ones, such as the PS5 Pro, are more than capable of handling any demanding title, inZOI included. However, I wouldn’t bet on its release on consoles before the early access period is done for PC, which could take the whole of 2025, and perhaps some of 2026.

But, at least we know it’ll come, and it’s simply a matter of time. After all, The Sims titles are available on just about any platform you can think of. And, though it may feature much higher visual fidelity and be more demanding in specs, inZOI only stands to win by launching anywhere it can and tackling The Sims‘ genre dominance.

