Is there a Battlefield 2042 campaign?

Battlefield 2042 is the latest title in the iconic series, taking players to a not-so-distant feature to fight on diverse maps across the world. Fans can expect the large-scale battles the series is known for, complete with a vast arsenal and several vehicles at their disposal. Multiplayer fans will definitely be happy with Battlefield 2042, but players looking for a single-player experience will likely be disappointed with the game.

Battlefield 2042 doesn’t feature a traditional campaign, meaning there are no single-player missions where players fight against AI enemies. Campaigns were previously featured in multiple games, and many fans enjoyed the narrative experiences. There is still an overall story in Battlefield 2042, but don’t expect a campaign mode when booting up the game.

There is still plenty of content to enjoy in Battlefield 2042, though. Players can play several game modes across massive maps, or they can create their own experiences in Battlefield Portal. Players looking for a challenge can also enjoy the Hazard Zone game mode, where they can drop in with a four-person squad to find data drives and attempt to escape with their lives. The specialists each have strengths and weaknesses that can improve their team’s chance of survival and give them a competitive edge over their opponents.

Fans can expect the Battlefield 2042 story to progress with the release of new content, expanding the lore and background. But if a campaign is something you enjoy the most when picking up a new game, consider exploring other options.