InZOI roadmap: All updates coming to the life sim in 2025

As expected, InZOI‘s early access release on March 28 has been making quite the splash. Sitting comfortably at a “Very Positive” reception on Steam with over 40,000 players, InZOI has certainly come out of the gates swinging.

To keep up the momentum, there’s even more excitement with the title on the horizon, judging from InZOI Studios and KRAFTON’s released roadmap. As shown during their Online Showcase on March 19, here’s a breakdown of everything they’ve shown that’s upcoming.

InZOI roadmap, explained

The highly anticipated The Sims 4 competitor has dropped in early access. That’s been quickly followed up with plenty of updates being promised in the future to further immerse yourself in its gorgeous virtual world.

Since this is a roadmap, every feature mentioned may or may not become part of the game. Plans are subject to change based on player feedback, so we can expect that the team’s priorities may change.

InZOI‘s first update is expected to drop in May. KRAFTON and InZOI Studio have provided the list of what we can expect to see updated:

Mod Kit (Maya and Blender supported)

Changes to weight, muscle adjustment

In-game cheat codes

Relationship improvements

Adoption system

Build mode improvements and new furniture

Create a Zoi improvements

Outfit updates

Opening up the potential of modding for InZOI is a very promising prospect, considering the popularity of The Sims’ prolific and everlasting modding scene. It’s the right move, guaranteeing a longer lifespan expectancy with this feature alone.

The Mod Kit supporting Maya and Blender will probably allow you to import 3D models for your Zoi. Customization options such as weight and muscle changes will add to its immersion, especially because this feature is expected to change depending on the lifestyle of your Zoi. The adoption system will also provide further options depending on player preferences when it comes to establishing a family unit, regardless of gender.

Yet another exciting possible addition is cheat codes. Progress in similar life sims can be slow, so it’ll be a nice throwback feature for those needing a helping hand.

Update two is expected in August, and this is just as packed:

Ghost Play

Swimming and pools

More resources for Edit City

AI Build Mode

Freelancer jobs

Improvements to text messages and skills

Parenting improvements

Kucingku the Cat Island – Southeast Asian-inspired New City (DLC)

Update two focuses on expanding pre-existing features, bringing new and exciting updates to the base game and its first free DLC.

Ghost Play will introduce some form of afterlife mechanics, like how ghosts function in The Sims. Pools and swimming add another option when deciding how to spend your Zoi’s time.

It’s no surprise to see further improvements to the family feature since this point would have applied to adoption. Parenting mechanics will see an improvement and an expansion of job mechanics. From what’s been hinted at, the team is leaning into utilizing AI for certain features, such as AI Build Mode, for what we can assume is ease of usage.

Between all the improvements to enrich the immersion of the title, August’s free DLC is what we’re most excited for. Currently, InZOI is quite limited in the way we can interact with its cities. The element of moving cities is mentioned in update four, so adding a new city with its own hotspots and activities will keep us busy.

October is when we can expect update three to arrive. This month focuses heavily on quality of life changes since most updates listed going forward are predominantly improvements across existing features (Relationship mechanics, Build Mode, Create a Zoi).

Family Tree

Hotkey Customization

Build Mode – Adjust object size

New furniture

Moving homes UX improvements

Create a Zoi improvements

Mod updates

The Family Tree aspect will probably open up links between households once players marry their Zois.

December is set to see update four, the quietest of the batch:

Memory system

Move Cities

Interaction responses based on Traits

Build Mode improvements and new furniture

Create a Zoi improvements

Mod updates

New outfits

Indoor temperature

The Memory system will certainly enrich our Zoi’s individuality, allowing them to recall memories and potentially shape them through the Traits system. Traits will also be improved upon once again, allowing for deeper Zoi reactions.

Environmental improvements are also expected, with Indoor Temperature being a small but noticeable attention to detail to add in the future. Moving Cities will be a highly requested mechanic since the title offers many locations. It makes sense for immersion since Zois may need to relocate due to marriage, familial, or financial reasons.

