Is Schedule 1 on mobile?

Schedule 1 is arguably the biggest indie hit of 2025 on Steam, thanks to its polished early access release, addictive gameplay loop, and consistent developer support. It isn’t demanding on hardware and remains approachable thanks to a robust tutorial.

That said, which other platforms is Schedule 1 available on? Is it out on mobile devices? Here is everything you need to know.

Is Schedule 1 available on mobile devices?

As of writing, Schedule 1 is not available on mobile devices, including Android and iOS.

There is no indication that the title is coming to mobile devices. Tyler, the developer of Schedule 1, confirmed in the official Discord that while they plan to port the full release to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, a mobile version is unlikely. You can see their response below:

Bad news. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This doesn’t completely rule out a mobile version, though, as they didn’t outright say it’s never coming to mobile devices. It’s possible that after the full release, we might see ports on other platforms, including mobile, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. It’s also not a goal listed in their roadmap Trello board.

Which platforms is Schedule 1 available on?

Currently, Schedule 1 is only available on PC through Steam. The developer has confirmed that they intend to keep the game in early access for approximately two years.

Since most titles come out on consoles after the early access period is over, I doubt that we’ll see an Xbox or PlayStation release for Schedule 1 anytime soon.

Tyler has expressed his desire to port the game to Xbox and PlayStation consoles if both companies are open to it.

Given that the hook of the game revolves around dealing drugs and growing your drug empire, it might be tricky to get approval for distribution on PlayStation and Xbox stores. This is likely what the developer referred to above when they said “gracious.”

Potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, I doubt that’s a huge issue, especially with all the shovelware content regularly featured on both storefronts. They might ask for some visual or localization changes, but it shouldn’t be a problem.

Something to smile about. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A mobile release would mean full touch support, possibly lowered visuals, and further approval from Google and Apple. I doubt these are things that the studio wants to focus on at the moment, considering Schedule 1 is still in early access. For now, if you really want to play Schedule 1 on mobile, you can look into Steam Link and stream the game to your phone.

