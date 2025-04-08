What time does South of Midnight release? Release date timer

South of Midnight is launching globally on PC and Xbox consoles later today after its lengthy five-day early access period for players who purchased the premium edition.

It’s also coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service today on both PC and consoles, and here is the global launch time for each platform.

South of Midnight launches globally across all platforms on April. 8, 2025. Here is a handy countdown timer for the launch below:

South of Midnight Launch Countdown

Since this is a global launch, the game will unlock in all regions at the same time. That said, here is the launch time for a few major regions shared by Compulsion Games. For a few select regions, South of Midnight will instead be released on April. 9, 2025, though at the same time, of course.

Region / City Launch date and time Seattle April. 8 – 9am PDT Mexico City April. 8 – 10am CST Sao Paulo April. 8 – 1pm BRT New York April. 8 – 12pm EDT London April. 8 – 5pm BST Paris April. 8 – 6pm CEST Berlin April. 8 – 6pm CEST Seoul April. 9 – 1am KST Tokyo April. 9 – 1am JST Sydney April. 9 – 2am AEST Auckland April. 9 – 4am NZST

Not long to wait. Image via Compulsion Games

South of Midnight platforms

South of Midnight is coming to PC via Steam and MS Store, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is also releasing on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console subscribers. Since this is published by Xbox Game Studios, South of Midnight is not coming to PS5 at launch.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if this makes its way to PS5 and PS5 Pro later this year, like several other Xbox exclusive titles, including the recent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from MachineGames.

Does South of Midnight have a pre-order bonus?

No, the standard edition for South of Midnight, which costs $40, has no pre-order bonus. It was only the premium edition that allowed players to gain early access. You won’t get any cosmetic items or digital goodies with the regular edition.

You can still purchase the Premium Edition for $50 and get the following additional content:

South of Midnight Artbook

Original Soundtrack composed by Olivier Deriviere

The Boo-Hag Comic book by Rob Guillory

Music Video: Songs & Tales of South of Midnight

Documentary: Weaving Hazel’s Journey, Director’s Cut

South of Midnight has been met with a positive reception from players and critics alike, and it seems Compulsion Games finally has a hit on their hands that isn’t as divisive as their previous releases.

