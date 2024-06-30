Lethal Company v55: Full patch notes

A mere two months after Lethal Company‘s Hopping Update, v55 is here with new monsters, and the first-ever vehicle to be added to this moon-hopping adventure.

Released on June 28, Lethal Company‘s Version 55 has introduced three new and important features, including the first and only vehicle—the Company Cruiser. It’s time to take a ride on this update. To do so, you must switch to the Beta version of Lethal Company via Steam Properties, and its Beta tab. Select public_beta to update to v55 and start playing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lethal Company‘s v55 update.

Lethal Company v55 patch notes

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Without any official information given from developer Zeekerss, v55 patch notes can be found at the Lethal Company Fandom. While you can witness the obvious updates of v55’s new content (entities and vehicles), there is a lot more to uncover once you return to your job for the Company.

Here are all the changes and new content to dive into as part of Lethal Company Version 55. There is a chance that more changes will drop until v55 officially launches. For now, though, you can play v55 on beta, using Steam Properties.

This article will be updated once Zeekerss’ official v55 patch notes drop on Steam.

New content

Company Cruiser (new vehicle): Costs 400 credits. The first ever vehicle in Lethal Company is a large red truck, its manual is found in the storage unit at the back of the vehicle. You can put the truck in Drive, Park, or Reverse, alongside the ability to Eject if the truck gets destroyed.

(new vehicle): Costs 400 credits. The first ever vehicle in Lethal Company is a large red truck, its manual is found in the storage unit at the back of the vehicle. You can put the truck in Drive, Park, or Reverse, alongside the ability to Eject if the truck gets destroyed. Kidnapper Fox or Bush Wolf (new outdoor enemy): Hides inside Vain Shroud. Has a Frog-like attack that ambushes employees with its tongue, dragging them into the weed it hides in, and kills them.

or (new outdoor enemy): Hides inside Vain Shroud. Has a Frog-like attack that ambushes employees with its tongue, dragging them into the weed it hides in, and kills them. Barber (new Facility enemy): An entity that is invisible from afar, only distinguishable with its trumpet-like audio cue. The Barber only shows itself close to the player. It leaps towards the player every three seconds (and only in a straight line) with its scissors pointing towards its target.

(new Facility enemy): An entity that is invisible from afar, only distinguishable with its trumpet-like audio cue. The Barber only shows itself close to the player. It leaps towards the player every three seconds (and only in a straight line) with its scissors pointing towards its target. Vain Shroud (new plant): This is a red weed that looks like a spiky bush. Kidnapper Fox hides inside the Vain Shroud. This weed can be destroyed with Weed Killer.

(new plant): This is a red weed that looks like a spiky bush. Kidnapper Fox hides inside the Vain Shroud. This weed can be destroyed with Weed Killer. Weed Killer (new item): The Weed Killer costs 60 credits. It can destroy the Vain Shroud with three bursts. This lowers the spawn chance of the Bush Wolf.

(new item): The Weed Killer costs 60 credits. It can destroy the Vain Shroud with three bursts. This lowers the spawn chance of the Bush Wolf. Magnet (Dropship item): This item pulls metal towards the Dropship. It spawns at the back of the ship and can be activated using a switch on the ship’s exterior. The main purpose of the Magnet is to attach the Company Cruiser to the Dropship. This replenishes the truck’s health when you return to orbit and lets you move the truck from one moon to another.

Balance changes

Knife : Can attack multiple entities (such as the Thumper).

: Can attack multiple entities (such as the Thumper). Tulip Snake : Adjustment in spawn chance.

: Adjustment in spawn chance. TZP-Inhalant : Adjustment in speed and visual effect.

: Adjustment in speed and visual effect. Rend : Earth Leviathan can no longer spawn in.

: Earth Leviathan can no longer spawn in. Embrion : Manticoils can no longer spawn in. Daytime spawns for entities have changed.

: Manticoils can no longer spawn in. Daytime spawns for entities have changed. Experimentation: Power increased from four to 14.

Scrap changes

Embrion: Minimum scrap amount increased from 11 to 14. Maximum scrap amount increased from 15 to 16.

Bug fixes

Forest Keeper : No longer kills employees standing on its spawn point.

: No longer kills employees standing on its spawn point. Shotgun : A single bullet cannot hit the same entity multiple times.

: A single bullet cannot hit the same entity multiple times. Baboon Hawk : Cannot deal damage while stunned or dead.

: Cannot deal damage while stunned or dead. Zap-Gun: Cannot be used mid-animation against an entity (like the Snare Flea attack animation).

This is all we know for now, but seeing as Zeekerss stealth-dropped new enemies and items between v50 and v55 (Tulip Snakes and Spike Trap), we anticipate more updates as Lethal Company remains in its early access stage.

