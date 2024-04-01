Lethal Company Version 50: Full patch notes listed

Zeekerss has returned with the highly anticipated v50 for Lethal Company. The promise for new moons and monsters has been fulfilled, giving players tense situations to dive straight into. Secrets can be uncovered within the mysterious locked cabin inside Lethal Company’s newest moon.

At the time of writing, the official patch notes haven’t been revealed by Zeekerss. This article will be updated with a full list of changes. Here is our rundown on everything you need to look for in your next scrap run. These are the Lethal Company v50 patch notes.

Lethal Company v50 patch notes

Choose public beta to try v50 out for yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company v50 includes a new introduction and cutscene, giving players a little taster into its new content and lore.

Unlike other Lethal Company updates, players need to head to their Steam Library, right-click and go to Properties, and head onto the Betas to enable v50. Select “public_beta” under Beta Participation. This will give you v50. You cannot load into your previous save files due to incompatibility.

There are secrets to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the v50 patch notes:

New content

Adamance (new Moon): Accessible for zero credits. Hazard Level B Moon. Similar aesthetic as March. Includes a Fire Exit to the east of the Main Entrance. Has a mysterious Cabin located at the maps center.

(new Moon): Accessible for zero credits. Hazard Level B Moon. Similar aesthetic as March. Includes a Fire Exit to the east of the Main Entrance. Has a mysterious Cabin located at the maps center. Artifice (new Moon): Unlock the Adamance Cabin to get Artifice coordinates. Hazard Level S++. You can see its code by peering through the window at the back of the Cabin. Costs 1,500 credits to visit. Swarming with Old Birds.

(new Moon): Unlock the Adamance Cabin to get Artifice coordinates. Hazard Level S++. You can see its code by peering through the window at the back of the Cabin. Costs 1,500 credits to visit. Swarming with Old Birds. Embrion (new Moon): Hazard Level S. Costs 150 credits to visit. Swarming with Old Birds.

(new Moon): Hazard Level S. Costs 150 credits to visit. Swarming with Old Birds. Butler (new enemy): Multiple enemies can spawn in. Only attacks players by themselves. Attacks ferociously with his Kitchen Knife. Explodes and transforms into a bee swarm. He cannot open doors.

(new enemy): Multiple enemies can spawn in. Only attacks players by themselves. Attacks ferociously with his Kitchen Knife. Explodes and transforms into a bee swarm. He cannot open doors. Old Bird (new enemy): Spawns outside Artifice and Embrion. Activates after three o’clock. You can trap them inside Artifice Warehouses using the interior switches. Deals explosive damage with rocket projectiles.

(new enemy): Spawns outside Artifice and Embrion. Activates after three o’clock. You can trap them inside Artifice Warehouses using the interior switches. Deals explosive damage with rocket projectiles. Kitchen Knife (new weapon): If you’re sick to death of whacking enemies with the yield sign, then you can find the Kitchen Knife by taking down the Butcher. In its current state, it cannot kill Thumpers and Bunker Spiders.

New maps to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miscellaneous

Easter Eggs : Working similarly to the Christmas Presents, the Easter Eggs randomly perform actions. These are worse than presents however as they can explode, either into confetti or killing the holder.

: Working similarly to the Christmas Presents, the Easter Eggs randomly perform actions. These are worse than presents however as they can explode, either into confetti or killing the holder. Bunny Suit: New suit added to the Terminal Store.

Balance changes

Nutcrackers : Can shoot you while crouched. Now alerted to movement and sound.

: Can shoot you while crouched. Now alerted to movement and sound. Baboon Hawks : Much more aggressive than before. Increased mobility, allowing it to jump on top of structures, including the Home Base.

: Much more aggressive than before. Increased mobility, allowing it to jump on top of structures, including the Home Base. Running while crouched can alert Eyeless Dogs.

Uphill climbing is slowed.

Shovel weight : Increased from eight pounds to 16.

: Increased from eight pounds to 16. Forest Keeper : Can now be killed with 20 to 25 shovel hits.

: Can now be killed with 20 to 25 shovel hits. Dine: Dine Moon has been revamped.

Two out of three of the new Moons are hidden from the Moon list on the Terminal. You find the Artifice code inside the Adamance Cabin. The Embrion code is found inside the Old Bird Bestiary.

