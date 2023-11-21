How to deal with the Eyeless Dog in Lethal Company

The Eyeless Dog is a terrifying monster to face in Lethal Company, but is there a way to stop it from hearing you move scrap around its territory?

This is our guide on how to avoid, or if you’re feeling lucky, defeat the Eyeless Dog in Lethal Company.

Where are Eyeless Dogs in Lethal Company?

Keep an eye on the Home Base monitor for any Eyeless Dogs getting close to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name states, Eyeless Dogs are completely blind. This doesn’t make them weak or useless as a predator, however, because the Eyeless Dogs have impeccable hearing. And while they are mostly restricted to nightly appearances (past 6pm), they also appear in harsh weather conditions like Eclipsed or on hazardous Moons like Rend, Dine, and Titan.

How to avoid or kill an Eyeless Dog Lethal Company

Due to their hearing, it is incredibly vital that you stop communicating through the in-game voice chat if you catch a glimpse of these hounds or notice something moving around the map quickly via the red dot on the Home Base monitor. The Eyeless Dog searches for sound, including your footsteps, so avoid running from the Facility and back to the Home Base.

The Eyeless Dog has no reason to find you in its habitat if you aren’t making noise. Make sure to close your mic and avoid running around. If you return to the base, you’ll need to shut the door behind you but be mindful of the limited battery on the door controls. If the Eyeless Dog knows you’re inside the Home Base, it is best to attack it rather than hide. The Eyeless Dog can easily glitch through the shut door. Buy the Zap Gun and have a Shovel or Sign-Post ready to avoid something like this happening.

The Eyeless Dog can be killed. You’ll need to use a Zap Gun and Shovel strategy. This method is only effective for those playing with a team. It is best to use stealth and remain hidden by crouching if you are playing solo. The strategy is as follows:

Stun the Eyeless Dog with the Zap Gun. Make sure you aren’t pointing the Zap Gun toward your friends as this will lock onto them instead and you’ll waste the gun’s charge while damaging your teammate. Have your teammates (preferably two of them) wield a Shovel or Sign-Post. Move in when the monster is getting zapped and remains stunned temporarily. Hit the monster repeatedly with the brute force weapons. Requires a minimum of 10 hits to kill a single Eyeless Dog.

Avoid this creature altogether if there are multiple Eyeless Dogs roaming around. They can also be killed in thunderstorms, so traveling to Moons while a storm is active is a good shout to defeat these murderous canines if there are weather reports on every Moon in your playthrough. Just be mindful that you are also at risk during a thunderstorm.