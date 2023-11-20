Before you embark on a mission with your Lethal Company group, supplies should be the first thing you discuss to determine what you need to bring with you. The Zap Gun is a worthwhile item on the team and can be beneficial.

Although one of the more expensive items you can purchase, the Zap Gun can be a great way to stun an enemy chasing you momentarily. This effect doesn’t last long, but it might give you enough time to dash to a nearby exit and escape. Here’s what you need to know about how to get and use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company.

How to use the Zap Gun in Lethal Company

Scanning for hostiles with the Zap Gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need to scan the area to find targets before the Zap Gun can be used, which will then fire out a shot of electricity, attaching itself to the target. You can do this by holding onto the left mouse button, and then a beam will fire out of the Zap Gun if it detects any enemies in Lethal Company.

Any foe struck by the beam will be stunned, and you need to maintain the beam to make sure it remains this way. However, the Zap Gun’s beam will move back and forth when connected to an enemy. You’ll need to sway with the beam to ensure you keep the connection, or it breaks and you’ll be stuck dealing with a hostile enemy.

The Zap Gun is a good way to prevent enemies from hurling themselves at you, but it requires teamwork. For example, a good way to defeat an enemy that can be killed is to stun it using the Zap Gun and then have an ally beat it with a weapon, such as a shovel or a stop sign. It might take several hits, but if you keep the Zap Gun trained on an enemy, it won’t be able to move.

Where to get the Zap Gun in Lethal Company

Grabbing the Zap Gun from the store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you want to buy the Zap Gun, like many items in Lethal Company, make your way to the ship’s terminal. You can interact with the terminal, type in “store,” and you should see it as an available item. Usually, this item is worth 400 credits, but you might get lucky and find it for sale, and it won’t cost as much. This can randomly happen for many items listed on the Lethal Company store, but the discounts won’t last for an entire match. Use your money wisely, and grab what you need to make a profit for the company.