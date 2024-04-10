How to deal with the Spike Trap in Lethal Company

While you’re collecting scraps and working tirelessly for The Company, you’ll often encounter Spike Traps during your Lethal Company sessions.

With Lethal Company’s version 50 update, the developer added Spike Traps, which mainly fall under two categories. One type doesn’t stop and regularly activates in intervals, and the other type is player-activated. If you fall prey to these traps, you’ll die instantly. If you’re worried about Spike Traps in Lethal Company, don’t sweat, because we’ll explain how to detect and avoid them.

How to avoid Spike Traps in Lethal Company

Spike Traps can be very dangerous. Image via Zeekerss

Spike Traps are mostly found on ceilings and side walls inside the factory and mansion in Lethal Company. The best way to avoid them is to listen out for a regular metal thumping noise and roughly estimate the position of the traps. These traps also have a red light attached to them that makes them easier to spot them in a dark room.

However, this strategy is not effective for player-trigged Spike Traps. To evade them, you need to manually check the ceilings. If you can’t avoid them, make a quick run for it, as the trap only activates when you’re midway through its activation zone—so as long as you’re fast, you should be able to escape without being killed. Alternatively, drop an item on the floor underneath the trap to activate it before you make your way through.

Keep in mind that Spike Traps can’t kill foes, and they stop working as long as an enemy is standing in their activation zone. Next, if you’re getting run down by monsters in Lethal Company, check out our guide on how to deal with all the monsters.

