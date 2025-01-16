How to get all Trophies and Achievements in Balatro

There are several achievements you can unlock as you play through Balatro, but getting them all can be challenging. The descriptions for how you unlock these achievements are vague, and we can lay out the exact information you need to know to get them all.

There are 31 achievements you can unlock in the game. Many have to do with playing the game, but you may also need to focus on a particular aspect, such as adding cards to your deck, removing them, or beating challenges that become available as you unlock decks. Here’s the full breakdown of all Balatro achievements and how you get them.

All Balatro achievements and how to get them

There are several achievements you can unlock, and some require you to play a certain way during a run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The achievements in Balatro vary in difficulty. Some are simply about completing a run at least once, and others require you to earn 80 cards in your deck, only have 20 cards in your deck, or reach up to 100,000,000 chips when you complete a single hand. How you get there is up to you; there’s a lot of random chance in this card game. But the more you play, the easier it becomes as you discover cards and find ways to increase your score. Jokers and Vouchers play a huge factor in increasing your score.

Here’s a full breakdown of all 31 achievements in Balatro and how you get them.

Achievement Requirements How to complete 1,000K Score 1,000,000 Chips in a single hand. Play a hand that has at least 1,000,000 Chips when you submit it for the round. 100,000K Score 100,000,000 Chips in a single hand. Play a hand that has at least 100,000,000 Chips when you submit it for the round. 10K Score at least 10,000 Chips in a single hand. Play a hand that has at least 10,000 Chips in it when you submit it for the round. Ante Up! Reach Ante 4. Reach the midway point of your game. Ante Upper! Reach Ante 8. Reach the final Ante of a game. Astronomy Discover every Planet Card. Purchased Planet packs from the store or skip a Blind to get them. Big Hands Have 80 or more cards in your deck. Purchase cards from the Standard Packs, the Shop, or get them from Jokers. Card Discarder Discard at least 2,500 Cards Discard cards you can’t play during rounds. Card Player Play at least 2,500 Cards Use cards from your hand to complete a round. Cartomancy Discover every Tarot Card Purchase Tarot Card packs from the shop in-between matches. Clairvoyance Discover every Spectral Card You can find Spectral Cards by opening Spectral Packs. Completionist Discover 100% of your collection. Continue playing Balatro, unlocking cards, vouchers, and opening packs. Completionist+ Win with every deck on Gold Stake difficulty. Unlock all decks and reach Gold Stake with them. Completionist++ Earn a Gold Sticker on every Joker. Use Jokers during a Gold Stake run and reach the end of the game. Do this on all Jokers at least once to earn a Gold Sticker. Extreme Couponer Discover every Voucher. Complete rounds and find Vouchers in the store. After purchasing them enough times, unlock their second form and buy those. You need to buy the first voucher during a run to find the second one during the same run. Flushed Play a Flush with 5 Wild Cards. Purchased Wild Cards from the shop through Jokers or Standard Packs. Heads Up Win a run. Complete a deck at least once. High Stakes Win a run on at least the Gold Stake difficulty. Complete the other stakes, and reach Gold Stake on a deck, completing it. Legendary Discover a Legendary Joker. Find the Soul Spectral card and use it to reveal a Legendary Joker. Low Stakes Win a run on at least Red Stake difficulty. Complete a deck in Balatro, and then increase the difficulty to the Red Chip, and win. Mid Stakes Win a run on the Black Stake difficulty. Complete the previous Stakes for a deck, and reach the Black Chip difficulty. Nest Egg Have $400 or more during a single run. Earn money at the end of each round by winning hands. Increase your money through Jokers or Gold cards. Retrograde Get any poker hand to level 10. Purchase Planet Cards from the shop in-between hands. ROI Buy five vouchers by the end of Ante 4. Get the Hieroglyph voucher before Ante 4, and use it to lower the Ante, and purchase a voucher before the Ante changes. Royale Play a Royal Flush Have an Ace, King, Queen, Jack, and Ten in your hand, all of the same suit. Rule Bender Complete any challenge run. Complete any of the first tier challenges of any deck. Rule Breaker Complete every challenge run. Unlock all decks and go through the various challenge difficulties, completing those. Shattered Break two glass cards in a single hand. Play two glass cards in a round and have them shatter simultaneously. Speedrunner Win a run in 12 or fewer rounds. Skip Blinds to reduce the amount of rounds you play in a game. Tiny Hands Thin your deck down to 20 or fewer cards. Remove the cards from your deck using Tarot or Spectral cards. You Get What you Get Win a run without rerolling the shop. Avoiding the reroll option while in the store for an entire game.

