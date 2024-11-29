All Balatro Vouchers: Effects, how to unlock, and more

There’s more to Balatro than trying to make straights and flushes every run, with several different factors affecting whether you can survive to Endless Mode. Among the different Decks, Jokers, Tarot Cards, Planet Cards, and other enhancements, we’ve also got Vouchers.

Recommended Videos

These expensive one-off purchases can truly make or break your Balatro runs—but you’ve got to set aside cash to get your hands on them first. Here’s everything you need to know about every Voucher in Balatro, including how to unlock them.

What are Vouchers in Balatro?

Don’t spend everything at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vouchers apply permanent effects for the remainder of your Balatro run. You can buy a new Voucher every Ante, and after defeating the Boss Blind, the shop will restock. By default, every Voucher costs $10, but the effects of the Voucher will stick with you until your game ends.

From granting an extra hand or discard to increasing how often you see certain cards and even pushing you back an Ante, each is powerful in its own right, and if you’ve got the cash, you absolutely should fork out to grab them.

The Voucher you need depends on the run and build you’re going for. Are Tarot Cards better for you than Planet Cards? Then definitely pick up a Tarot Merchant when it’s in the shop. Do you want a chance at an extra Joker slot? Grab the Blank Voucher. There’s a Voucher for any scenario, and almost all of them will help you out as you chase Ante eight.

How to unlock every Voucher in Balatro

They come in pairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 32 Vouchers in Balatro, with 16 base Vouchers and 16 upgraded Vouchers. The base Vouchers are available when you first start playing Balatro, but to unlock the upgraded versions, you must meet certain conditions.

To get your hands on the upgraded version of a Voucher, complete its unlock method and purchase the base version of the Voucher during a run. For example, once you’ve spent $2,500 in the shop in your Balatro career, you’ll get access to Overstock Plus, which can randomly appear in the shop after you buy the Overstock Voucher.

Here are all the Vouchers in Balatro, their upgraded versions, effects, and unlock conditions:

Base Voucher Effect Upgraded Voucher Effect How to unlock Overstock Add an additional card slot to the shop. Overstock Plus Add another additional card slot to the shop. Spend a total of $2,500 at the shop. Clearance Sale All cards and packs in the shop are 25 percent off. Liquidation All cards and packs in the shop are 50 percent off. Redeem at least 10 Vouchers in one run. Hone Foil, Holographic, and Polychrome cards appear twice as often. Glow Up Foil, Holographic, and Polychrome cards appear four times as often. Have at least five Joker cards with a Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome effect. Reroll Surplus Rerolls cost $2 less. Reroll Glut Rerolls cost an additional $2 less. Reroll the shop 100 times in total. Crystal Ball Add a consumable slot. Omen Globe Spectral cards may appear in Arcana Booster Packs. Use a total of 25 Tarot Cards from booster packs. Telescope Celestial Packs always contain the Planet card for your most played poker hand this run. Observatory Planet cards in your Consumables area give x1.5 Mult for their specified hand. Use a total of 25 Planet Cards from booster packs. Grabber Permanently gain an extra hand per round. Nacho Tong Permanently gain another additional hand per round. Play a total of 2,500 cards. Wasteful Permanently gain a discard per round. Recyclomancy Permanently gain another additional discard per round. Discard a total of 2,500 cards. Tarot Merchant Tarot cards appear twice as often in the shop. Tarot Tycoon Tarot cards appear four times as often in the shop. Buy a total of 50 Tarot cards from the shop. Planet Merchant Planet cards appear twice as often in the shop. Planet Tycoon Planet cards appear four times as often in the shop. Buy a total of 50 Planet Cards from the shop. Seed Money Raise the cap on interest earned per round to $10. Money Tree Raise the cap on interest earned per round to $20. Max out the interest per round earnings for 10 consecutive rounds. Blank Does nothing. Antimatter Add a Joker slot. Redeem the Blank Voucher 10 times in total. Magic Trick Playing cards can be purchased individually from the shop. Illusion Cards bought from the shop can have an Enhancement, edition, and/or a seal. Buy a total of 20 Playing Cards from the shop. Hieroglyph Go back one Ante, but lose one hand per round. Petroglyph Go back one Ante again, but lose one discard per round. Reach Ante level 12. Director’s Cut Reroll the Boss Blind once per Ante. $10 per roll. Retcon Reroll the Boss Blind unlimited times. $10 per roll. Discover 25 Blinds. Paintbrush Add one to your max hand size. Palette Add another one to your max hand size. Reduce your hand size down to five cards during a run.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy