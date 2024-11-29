Forgot password
A graphic featuring every Voucher unlocked in Balatro.
Images via LocalThunk. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

All Balatro Vouchers: Effects, how to unlock, and more

Learn how to unlock every Voucher in the game.
Nicholas Taifalos
  and 
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Nov 29, 2024 04:12 am

There’s more to Balatro than trying to make straights and flushes every run, with several different factors affecting whether you can survive to Endless Mode. Among the different Decks, Jokers, Tarot Cards, Planet Cards, and other enhancements, we’ve also got Vouchers.

These expensive one-off purchases can truly make or break your Balatro runs—but you’ve got to set aside cash to get your hands on them first. Here’s everything you need to know about every Voucher in Balatro, including how to unlock them.

What are Vouchers in Balatro?

Voucher shop section in Balatro
Don’t spend everything at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vouchers apply permanent effects for the remainder of your Balatro run. You can buy a new Voucher every Ante, and after defeating the Boss Blind, the shop will restock. By default, every Voucher costs $10, but the effects of the Voucher will stick with you until your game ends.

From granting an extra hand or discard to increasing how often you see certain cards and even pushing you back an Ante, each is powerful in its own right, and if you’ve got the cash, you absolutely should fork out to grab them.

The Voucher you need depends on the run and build you’re going for. Are Tarot Cards better for you than Planet Cards? Then definitely pick up a Tarot Merchant when it’s in the shop. Do you want a chance at an extra Joker slot? Grab the Blank Voucher. There’s a Voucher for any scenario, and almost all of them will help you out as you chase Ante eight.

How to unlock every Voucher in Balatro

Vouchers collection tab in Balatro
They come in pairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 32 Vouchers in Balatro, with 16 base Vouchers and 16 upgraded Vouchers. The base Vouchers are available when you first start playing Balatro, but to unlock the upgraded versions, you must meet certain conditions.

To get your hands on the upgraded version of a Voucher, complete its unlock method and purchase the base version of the Voucher during a run. For example, once you’ve spent $2,500 in the shop in your Balatro career, you’ll get access to Overstock Plus, which can randomly appear in the shop after you buy the Overstock Voucher.

Here are all the Vouchers in Balatro, their upgraded versions, effects, and unlock conditions:

Base VoucherEffectUpgraded VoucherEffectHow to unlock
OverstockAdd an additional card slot to the shop.Overstock PlusAdd another additional card slot to the shop.Spend a total of $2,500 at the shop.
Clearance SaleAll cards and packs in the shop are 25 percent off.LiquidationAll cards and packs in the shop are 50 percent off.Redeem at least 10 Vouchers in one run.
HoneFoil, Holographic, and Polychrome cards appear twice as often.Glow UpFoil, Holographic, and Polychrome cards appear four times as often.Have at least five Joker cards with a Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome effect.
Reroll SurplusRerolls cost $2 less.Reroll GlutRerolls cost an additional $2 less.Reroll the shop 100 times in total.
Crystal BallAdd a consumable slot.Omen GlobeSpectral cards may appear in Arcana Booster Packs.Use a total of 25 Tarot Cards from booster packs.
TelescopeCelestial Packs always contain the Planet card for your most played poker hand this run.ObservatoryPlanet cards in your Consumables area give x1.5 Mult for their specified hand.Use a total of 25 Planet Cards from booster packs.
GrabberPermanently gain an extra hand per round.Nacho TongPermanently gain another additional hand per round.Play a total of 2,500 cards.
WastefulPermanently gain a discard per round.RecyclomancyPermanently gain another additional discard per round.Discard a total of 2,500 cards.
Tarot MerchantTarot cards appear twice as often in the shop.Tarot TycoonTarot cards appear four times as often in the shop.Buy a total of 50 Tarot cards from the shop.
Planet MerchantPlanet cards appear twice as often in the shop.Planet TycoonPlanet cards appear four times as often in the shop.Buy a total of 50 Planet Cards from the shop.
Seed MoneyRaise the cap on interest earned per round to $10.Money TreeRaise the cap on interest earned per round to $20.Max out the interest per round earnings for 10 consecutive rounds.
BlankDoes nothing.AntimatterAdd a Joker slot.Redeem the Blank Voucher 10 times in total.
Magic TrickPlaying cards can be purchased individually from the shop.IllusionCards bought from the shop can have an Enhancement, edition, and/or a seal.Buy a total of 20 Playing Cards from the shop.
HieroglyphGo back one Ante, but lose one hand per round.PetroglyphGo back one Ante again, but lose one discard per round.Reach Ante level 12.
Director’s CutReroll the Boss Blind once per Ante. $10 per roll.RetconReroll the Boss Blind unlimited times. $10 per roll.Discover 25 Blinds.
PaintbrushAdd one to your max hand size.PaletteAdd another one to your max hand size.Reduce your hand size down to five cards during a run.
