How to use the Lab Oven in Schedule 1

Role-playing as famous drug kingpins in Schedule 1 is nothing new, but few such characters are as popular as Heisenberg, or Walter White, the perfectionist who conquered the meth game.

The indie title gives you all the tools necessary to become him, from equipment to clothes inspired by Breaking Bad to actual laboratory tools required to cook Meth. But the process isn’t as straight-laced as it might appear. So, here’s a guide on obtaining and using the Lab Oven in Schedule 1, alongside tips on making the most of it.

Schedule 1 Lab Oven guide

Cooking the meth to a crystalized state is the final part of its production. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First and foremost, you’ll need to access the Warehouse where an illegal goods merchant is located. To do so, you’ll have to level up to Hoodlum 5 by selling as many goods as possible each day for maximum XP gain. Once you’re at the required level, the Warehouse becomes accessible every day between 6pm and 6am.

The merchant, Oscar, is located on the far eastern side of the Warehouse, selling all the needed tools for Meth production, including the Lab Oven that’ll cost you some $1,000.

Once you obtain the Lab Oven, which is useless without a chemistry station, you’ll be able to make some actual meth. Here is how the Lab Oven is utilized in that process:

Produce Liquid Qeth at the Chemistry Station.

at the Chemistry Station. Take it to the Lab Oven and add it in.

When prompted, open the oven door, let the Liquid Meth pour into its tray, and close it.

Press cook at the top.

at the top. After it is done, open the door again to take out the Meth.

Pick up the Hammer and slam the crystalized Meth three times.

And you’re done, you’ve successfuly made meth in Schedule 1 using the Lab Oven as the final part of the process (and a Hammer).

As the Lab Oven takes a very long time to cook the meth, during which you can produce several liquid meth batches, we recommend that you have at least two Lab Ovens for each Chemistry Station. This will ensure you always have some meth cooking in the background while more and more Liquid Meth is being prepared.

Once you feel like you cannot manage it all on your own, try to hire chemist Handlers who will do everything in your stead, so long as you pay them on time.

