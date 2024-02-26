Balatro is a roguelike deck builder designed around poker and scoring as many points as possible to progress through each Ante. Getting to the eighth and final Ante will take some effort, but you can make your life easier with Vouchers.

Vouchers provide a massive benefit that lasts the entirety of your run. From discounting items in the store to increasing your hand size and discard count, the high $10 cost for each one is more than worth it. One Voucher, however, doesn’t appear to do anything—the Blank Voucher. Did you just waste all your money on nothing?

How does the Blank Voucher work in Balatro?

A mystery Voucher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blank Voucher is one of 32 Vouchers that can be discovered and purchased in Balatro. The Blank Voucher costs $10, but its effect seems to be missing. Balatro lists its effect as “Does nothing?” and that is unfortunately accurate—purchasing the Blank Voucher does not affect your current game at all.

That said, you should buy it at every opportunity, as once you purchase it 10 times it will turn into the Antimatter Voucher, which grants you an extra Joker slot. It’s one of the best Vouchers in Balatro once unlocked, so fork out for it every time you play so you can add it as soon as possible.

Once the Antimatter Voucher has been unlocked, you’ll come across it in your Voucher Shop in future games. Having an extra Joker means a chance at boosting your Mult or setting up combos with your other Jokers to score incredibly high scores, making your road to the eighth Ante and Endless that much easier.

At the very least it does fill out your Collection, so for all those completionists trying their luck in Balatro, buying Blank Vouchers to unlock the Antimatter Voucher is a must.