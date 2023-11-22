Thumpers are one of the many enemies you can encounter while playing Lethal Company. These creatures telegraph their presence with huge vibrations and stomping, so it’s a good idea to know how to protect yourself against them.

Every creature has a strategy you can deal with, and a good way to learn about this strategy is to get close enough to scan them. A Thumper won’t be slow to react to you getting close to it, so make sure you’re ready to run if you’re about to get the drop on you. Here’s what you need to know about how to deal with Thumpers in Lethal Company.

How to beat Thumpers in Lethal Company

Preparing to fight a Thumper on a railing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thumpers struggle to round corners when they chase you and they have poor hearing. The large stomping they make is a way to scare you, forcing you or another teammate to run away. If you can remain quiet when you hear a Thumper nearby, a good idea is to slowly backtrack from the same room as this creature and move on to another part of the bunker. Spotting a Thumper might also mean it’s time for you and your Lethal Company group to exit the bunker and grab everything to return to your ship.

It is important to note you can defeat and kill Thumpers. If you can get the drop on a Thumper to hit it a few times with your shovel, this creature will die and won’t trouble you anymore. Some players have suggested that you can avoid being hit by a Thumper if you sit on a railing inside the bunker and then hit multiple times with a shovel or a stop sign.

Using corners to your advantage is a good way to outmaneuver a Thumper. Run as quickly as possible through the bunker, and try to work with your allies to get around it. One of you can lure it toward them while someone else uses a shovel to beat it down. This course of action does come with plenty of risks, though. It only takes a few hits from a Thumper down to down your character, and you’ll lose everything you were carrying. You’ll then be forced to wait until the ship returns to orbit to respawn with the rest of your Lethal Company team.

In a panic, the best thing to do is run away from a Thumper and reach the exit. A Thumper can’t follow you outside the bunker, thankfully.