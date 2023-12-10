How to take the Nutcracker’s shotgun in Lethal Company

Why use the shotgun mod in Lethal Company when you can get your very own inside the walls of Rend, Dine, and Titan? All you need to do is look out for the newest festive addition to the Company’s Facilities—the Nutcracker. Here’s how to steal the Nutcracker’s shotgun.

How to get the Nutcracker’s shotgun in Lethal Company

Who’s cracking nuts now ay? Screenshot via Wurps YouTube

You need to either kill or stealth attack the Nutcracker if you want to take its shotgun. This monster moves throughout the Facility hunting down each player one by one. It locks onto its target and can fire its shotgun from range. Getting close is a terrible idea, unless it just fired both of its shotgun shells at you. You need to wait until the Nutcracker is reloading to hit it multiple times with a Shovel. You have around three seconds to attack it before it fires at you again.

Killing the Nutcracker

The best way to kill the Nutcracker is to use walls as cover, then attack while it’s reloading. It will take approximately four Shovel hits to kill the Nutcracker. After it’s dead, you can pick up its shotgun and two bullets. You can use them against most monsters inside the Facilities, but try to save your bullets for the most lethal creatures like the Bracken. You need to reload the shotgun when you pick it up using the two bullets by the Nutcracker’s corpse by pressing E.

Stealing the Nutcracker’s shotgun

The Nutcracker has a single eye that pops out from underneath its exterior. The eye scans for nearby players, and if it spots you, it’ll hunt you down and shoot you. This is the time to sneak up to the Nutcracker and steal its weapon when the prompt appears on the screen (grab it with E).

You need to avoid its line of sight when its eye is out, hide behind cover, and move in while crouched to avoid being seen. Stay behind the Nutcracker’s back so the eye is never looking your way. Make sure to only grab the shotgun when the Nutcracker’s back is turned and the eye is visible. The Nutcracker will switch to melee attacks if you take the shotgun while it is alive.

The Nutcracker is part of Lethal Company’s Update 45. While its appearance is directly tied to the festive season, it is here to stay for the long haul. This monster acts as a primary antagonist inside the Facility and will hunt each player down one by one until everyone is dead.