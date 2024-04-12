How to deal with Tulip Snakes in Lethal Company

Like birds of prey, Lethal Company‘s Tulip Snakes lift their victims off the ground to try and incapacitate them. But are they a creature you need to worry about?

Recommended Videos

Secretly added in Lethal Company‘s v50 beta, Tulip Snakes join the expansive bestiary of lethal monsters. Tulip Snakes appear docile at first, with behavior similar to the harmless Manticoil. Since v50, the Manticoil are more prominent than ever, appearing across dense forests and flying in the daytime. Their overbearing presence allowed Zeekerss to sneak in the Tulip Snake—an airborne creature with a nefarious personality.

How to deal with the Tulip Snake in Lethal Company

Small nuisances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tulip Snakes are the daytime menace on Moons with thriving forests. Similar to the Baboon Hawk, these flying snakes enjoy pestering all employees. The Tulip Snake will latch onto a passing employee and attempt to lift them into the sky. Their tiny wings can only do so much, however, with most being incapable of lifting you off the ground.

As they flap their tiny wings frantically, there is a possibility that you’re lifted up by these tiny menaces. Much like birds of prey, the Tulip Snake’s goal is to take you as high up as they can and drop you to your death. Bizarrely, the fall damage from these creatures rarely kills you.

An unnecessary massacre. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can easily kill a Tulip Snake with a single Shovel whack. Much like the Manticoil, these monsters are incredibly easy to kill, but that doesn’t mean you should kill them. The only time you need to worry about these little guys is if you are critically low on health. More often than not, Tulip Snakes only attempt to lift you up if you’re sprinting or jumping. Avoid jumping at all times once the Tulip Snake grabs hold of you, as jumping helps them lift you into the air.

A single Tulip Snake is incapable of killing you unless you have hardly any health. But, the risk of dying from fall damage increases with each snake’s embrace. This is because a snake can only lift you up to a certain height. So, you’re lifted higher when another snake joins in. Three Tulip Snakes can latch onto you at once.

Tulip Snakes leave their habitat at 5pm. This is when tougher monsters spawn. Therefore, the Tulip Snakes really act as a nuisance as you move scrap out of the Facility during the daytime. We theorize that the heavier the scrap you’re carrying, the harder it is for those pesky Tulip Snakes to carry you.

Where to find Tulip Snakes in Lethal Company

Why use a Jetpack when you can use Tulip Snakes? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tulip Snakes appear most frequently on Adamance. They can show up from 8am, flying around the trees, and occasionally settling down to the ground for a short rest.

Try to keep your distance, using your limited sprint at the right moment to return to the ship with a handful of scrap. However, Tulip Snakes will inevitably try and grab you if they notice you sneaking scrap from the Facility. Therefore, it is best to bring a Shovel with you in case you need to knock these handsy monsters off you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more