How to deal with Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is exactly what its name suggests: lethal. But believe it or not, some of those filthy-looking species aren’t programmed to kill you—like the Baboon Hawks. Then again, things can take a bad turn if you provoke them, so here’s a guide on how to deal with them.

How should you tackle Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company?

According to Lethal Company‘s bestiary record, Baboon Hawks are “primates of the family Cercopithecidae.” They are winged creatures found outside, but you can find them running on the ground as well. Their appearance isn’t pleasant, although their generally non-hostile nature may make you want to chase one around for fun.

If you ask me, it’s best to leave them alone. When not provoked, they’ll mind their own business or make sounds and moves to scare you off, but they won’t attack you.

Can’t get uglier. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

If you provoke a Baboon Hawk or a group of them and want to avoid their wrath, run in the opposite direction. Get back to the ship or run toward your teammates. They should leave you alone if they see more people by your side.

If you want to kill one, make sure to have a teammate use a Zap Gun or a Stun Grenade on it before you hit it with the Shovel.

Are Baboon Hawks dangerous in Lethal Company?

Baboob Hawks aren’t like the other monsters in Lethal Company, but it’s best to avoid them if you see one, and if you see a group of them, I’d strictly advise against engaging them.

If Baboon Hawks attack you in a group, you’ll likely not survive. Their sharp beaks deal a lot of damage, so you won’t be able to stand against a herd of them.

Baboon Hawks are territorial creatures. They leave around shiny objects to mark their territories in open spaces, so you know where to tread and where not to. Don’t touch the objects they use to mark their safe space, or you might provoke them enough for them to seek your death.