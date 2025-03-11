What does the Feather Drone do in R.E.P.O.?

It doesn’t matter if you’re braving the R.E.P.O. nightmares alone, for the cute little Feather Drone will make sure you reach double digits.

Here is everything you need to know about the Feather Drone in R.E.P.O.: its cost, function, and whether it’s worth your time.

Where to get the Feather Drone in R.E.P.O.

No Strength Upgrade needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Feather Drone is one of five Drones in R.E.P.O. and is one of the most important items you can buy inside the Service Station. Setting you back an average of $16,000, the Feather Drone not only helps get you into the secret shop for Duct Taped and Hand Grenades but is particularly reliable for solo players or team members who like to strategize and split up during rounds. The Feather Drone is one of the more expensive gadgets you can get, but it’s a must-buy if this Drone pops up in your round.

We recommend actively searching for this Drone. While its spawn isn’t guaranteed, you can return to the Main Menu once inside the Service Station to rotate the stock. The Feather Drone will eventually spawn in. We recommend doing this from level three onwards as larger, heavier valuables become more common.

This item is an absolute necessity as the maps grow more complex in their level design. You only need one Feather Drone per team. This should be on the player that (preferably) has the Map Player Count Upgrade. This is so they can move around the map and find their teammates who may need help moving heavy items directly to the extraction point. Other team members shouldn’t neglect upgrading their range, strength, and other stats as you cannot guarantee the Feather Drone user will always be around to help lift heavy valuables.

Feather Drone use

Make every lift a one-person job. Video by Dot Esports

While the Feather Drone makes your character lightweight, allowing you to jump higher, this isn’t where its true power lies. Yes, it’ll help you reach the top of high structures to bring down fragile valuables or reach high places where Cauldrons would typically be relied upon, but the Feather Drone shines at lifting heavy valuables. Ignoring the valuable’s weight, the Feather Drone can lift any object, regardless of how heavy it is. This means you only need to focus on moving and rotating the $20,000 plus valuables back to the extraction point.

The Feather Drone works on one person or item at a time. Rotate the Drone opening to point it at your target (right-click) so you don’t waste unnecessary charge on making you or your friends lightweight. Press “E” to activate it. You can move the Drone back into your inventory even if it’s activated. The Feather Drone skips the need to buy Strength Upgrades and instead prioritizes health, speed, stamina, and range.

You can still damage valuables in this lightweight state, so be sure to keep your head on a constant swivel in case any monsters are nearby, and don’t lift the item too high as you may need to grab the Drone and run. The Feather Drone has an impressive charge bar, lasting significantly longer than the Recharge and Indestructible Drones. Use the Feather and Indestructible Drones together to make a heavy item unbreakable and lightweight, the ultimate combination. Remember you’ll need a good supply of Energy Crystals to recharge this Drone and other items/weapons at the Charging Station inside the R.E.P.O. truck.

