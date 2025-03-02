Forgot password
A close up of a old school black and white cartoon playing on a television screen
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indies

R.E.P.O. valuables list: Price and all effects

No valuable left behind.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Mar 2, 2025 10:44 am

Every level feels like moving day in R.E.P.O. as you’re tasked to transfer valuables from one location to another—all while dealing with some highly aggressive monsters.

Recommended Videos

Here’s our full guide on R.E.P.O. valuables, the profit you can make, their effects (if they have any), and tips for extraction.

Table of contents

This article is a work in progress.

All valuables in R.E.P.O., listed

R.E.P.O. is filled with valuable items you need to extract by placing them on the extraction point. You need to reach the quota in the top-right corner of your screen. Placing items inside the C.A.R.T. lets you easily track how close you are to your goal. All items must be placed within the extraction point square. Anything outside of it will be destroyed by the extractor. Exceeding the quota will give you a profit. This can be against the next extraction point (as it turns into a money bag) or inside the Service Station when you complete the round.

Heavier items require coordination from teammates or a Strength Upgrade if you’re playing by yourself. These are incredibly hard to use and are often placed near staircases, death drops, or narrow doorframes.

This list is sorted by size. Let’s get into all the valuable items you can find in R.E.P.O.

Small valuables

Looking at three valuable items on a shelving unit inside the Academy in R.E.P.O.
Prioritize small, high-value items when you’re riding solo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Items made out of glass and minerals are incredibly fragile, being some of the hardest valuables you need to bring back to the C.A.R.T. if it isn’t nearby. Putting these down when a monster is chasing you is near impossible. They’re easy to break and difficult to move off a shelf. Be careful crouching with these in hand, as they can easily smash against the floor.

ValuableAverage valueEffects
Inflatable Toy$500
Whoopee Frog$600
Diamond$2.4K
Ring$600
Mirror$600
Cup$600
Chalice$1.2K
Green Cup$1.5K
Green Plate$2.7K
Bonsai Tree$1K
Globe$1.4K
Plushie$500
Monkey Toy$1KCymbals crash together after holding onto this toy for a while.
Ship in Bottle$4.4K
Crown$600
Jewellery Box$1K
Music Box$2KYou start uncontrollably spinning with this item in-hand, making it difficult to place inside the C.A.R.T. or to walk through doorways.
Small Vase$1.4K
Laptop$1.5K
Yellow Scroll$2.4K
Tip:

Look inside cabinets, fridge/freezers, drawers, underneath beds, on shelves, and above units for valuable items.

Medium valuables

These are larger items you can pick up by yourself without upgrading your Strength stat. Each item is larger, making it harder to move around with them. We recommend holding these close to your body by scrolling down with the mouse wheel. Some items, like the vase, cannot be placed inside the C.A.R.T. without taking damage. Therefore, we recommend you move these straight onto the extraction point.

ValuableAverage valueEffects
Figurine Display$5.6K
Flamethrower$4.2KFire will activate if you knock it into surfaces. This will also lower its value.
Glowing Mineral$2.7K
Clown$2.5KIt makes a sound if you touch its red nose.
Cursed Doll$5.5KStarts screaming and tries to attack you, knocking you to the floor. Can deal damage and will lose value the more you touch it as dropping the doll is inevitable.
Large Measuring Tube$2.4K
Trophy$3K
Locked Book$2.9K
Large Red Potion$3.7K
Record Player$2.4K
Retro Radio$2.4K
Champagne Bottle$2.8K
Ogre Head$2.2K
Love Potion£2.4KHype messages about your teammate shows on screen and has text-to-speech, where your friends can hear the message coming from your character. Has no effect on solo players.
Black Vase$6K
Television$6.2K
Propane Tank$4.3K
Chainsaw$4.2KSwitches on when you pick it up, making a loud revving noise.
Hourglass$5.9KEverything slows down when you’re holding the Hourglass. Your voice distorts, and your movement slows. This puts you at a greater risk of being killed by nearby monsters. We recommend placing the C.A.R.T. near the Hourglass before you pick it up so you don’t have to travel far.
Hazardous Container$4.1K
Tip:

Use Tab to open the map. If you look at an item and decide to leave it for later, refer to the yellow dots as this tells you the location of a valuable. The larger the dot, the larger and heavier the item is.

Large valuables

Moving a heavy cube with symbols on it down a flight of stairs
Another horror game showing that patience really is a virtue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These items require two or more people to help pick them up. Alternatively, you can buy two Strength Upgrades if you’re solo. These items are difficult to maneuver around the map due to their large, often awkward shape. These items are high-risk, high-reward, where the payoff is worth it if you can bring it back to the extraction point. We recommend placing these items straight onto the point so there’s no risk of the extractor breaking the item when it comes down, which can set you back financially.

ValuableAverage priceEffects
Symbol Cube$10.8K
Painting$22K
Sword$21K
Computer Unit$22K
Large Wooden Display$12K
Wizard Staff$19K
Statue$21K
