Where to find R.E.P.O. secret shop

R.E.P.O.‘s secret shop is right under our noses—or more appropriately—above our heads. Here’s everything you need to know about the secret shop in R.E.P.O.; where to find it, what it sells, and if it’s worth your time.

How to access the secret shop in R.E.P.O.

The entrance is always three panels away from the extractor. Video by Dot Esports

The secret shop in R.E.P.O. can be found inside the Service Station. This shop is located between levels and is always available, so long as you complete the previous round by reaching the Taxman’s randomly generated quota. You can access the secret shop after completing level one.

Once inside the Service Station, we highly recommend looking for the Feather Drone. If it isn’t here, go to the Main Menu and load game via Singleplayer or Host Game to reset the stock. Keep doing this until the Feather Drone appears. We recommend this method so you don’t need to purchase upgrades or Drones unnecessarily, just to get inside the secret shop.

No need for a grenade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Feather Drone, activate it with “E” so it follows you. Go to the extractor to purchase goods and check the third ceiling panel from the extractor hole. Jump up and look for the yellow cursor as this indicates you can interact with a moveable object. You can fling this tile of its handle, moving it towards the ceiling lights of the Service Station. Now that you can jump high with the Feather Drone equipped, use it to get into the attic by standing directly underneath the now opened panel.

What does the secret shop have?

Is this the first of many secrets? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, the R.E.P.O. secret shop only sells the Duct Taped Grenade and Human Grenade. In the previous worker’s last ditch efforts to create a weapon powerful enough to take out the Trudge, Headman, and Robe, the Duct Taped Grenades were made. But their effectiveness depends entirely on the monster you’re facing and whether a single pull of the pin is strong enough to kill them. Through a lot of testing the Duct Taped Grenades aren’t strong enough to kill the Clown, Robe, Trudge, Headman, or Animal. The Human Grenade is weaker than the standard Grenade.

If one of more explosives make contact against an already downed Robe or Animal, though, this item is worth your time and repeated purchase. You just can’t count on it as the location where each Human Grenade lands before exploding is unpredictable. The Duct Tape Grenades are a cheap and consistent method to kill the Upscream, Rugrat, Apex Predator, Huntsman, Bangers, and Chef. This lets you save up for a particular weapon or put money towards health and upgrades.

Why this costs money to begin with when it was clearly made by the now skeletal remains of who came before you, we don’t know. But the Duct Taped Grenades will hardly make a dent in your funds as it always costs $2K to buy, making them a stronger bet than the standard Grenade. Remember all throwables can only be used one, this includes the R.E.P.O.‘s secret weapon. The Duct Taped Grenades spread their single use into three separate explosions, but you cannot guarantee each explosion will hit your target.

