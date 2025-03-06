How to deal with the Robe in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. is bound to keep you busy with its addicting gameplay loop of excavating after each round, but the question is if you’ll survive long enough to see it through. Depending on which monster gets in your way, the journey can be challenging—case in point, the Robe.

Knowing how to handle him will not only fetch you a pretty penny, but it’ll save your life. So here’s everything you need to know about the Robe in R.E.P.O.

What does the Robe do in R.E.P.O.?

Know the difference between his attack patterns. Video by Dot Esports

R.E.P.O. is home to many terrifying monstrous enemies, and one of the worst you can face off against is the Robe. He works exactly like SCP-089 (Shy Guy)—looking at his face and bumping into him will make fuel the Robe’s fury. The Robe’s claw attack can one-shot you, capable of dealing 100 HP, which kills anyone who hasn’t upgraded their health stat.

Robe can appear on all maps, but is predominantly found on Headman Manor and McJannek Station. You’ll know if you’ve encountered him because of his tall, cloaked figure resembling No-Face from Spirited Away. He’s got a white skull for a face and big hands hanging down his sides.

While he’s relatively slow, he will charge at you if you disturb his peaceful walk. His sound design is key to detecting him before it’s too late as he will occasionally make a crying baby sound or growl if you look at him wrong. Here’s how to tackle him if you’ve gotten on his bad side.

How to evade Robe in R.E.P.O.

Don’t let him catch you looking his way. Video by Dot Esports

To best avoid the Robe, you should never look at his face. The best way to do this is to stay behind him at all times. You can glance his way, but never point your cursor at his skull-like head. It’s possible to walk, even run around him. As long as you are aware of his existence (similar to the Shadow Child) and do not interact with him, you can survive any encounter.

If he catches you looking, his appearance will change before the chase ensues. His mouth widens, he’ll scream, and then charge at you. If caught in his line of sight, you have a few options to make it out of there alive.

Unlike SCP-089, Robe can lose track of you and forget your existence, effectively resetting his behaviour to a rested state. As long as you’re not running in a straight line on autopilot and instead swerve into a different room or with something obscuring his vision of you (it can be as simple as behind a door), he will lose sight of you. Getting enough distance where he loses track of you is the only way to survive encountering him. Hiding isn’t viable if he’s close to your rear throughout the chase.

That’s the aggressive phase of the Robe’s behaviour; the other is more unusual. If you happen to barely glance at him when he’s facing you, he’ll stalk you instead, hoping you’ll panic and turn towards him, triggering his charge. He makes a growling sound to indicate that he’s following you, which turns into a screech when he’s ready to attack. You have indicators of this behaviour since your screen will start showing static. Make sure to look away immediately once this occurs to prevent his charge. Do not panic and get out of his line of sight.

Can you kill Robe?

The Brutalist, 2024. Video by Dot Esports

Yes, you can kill Robe. You can stun him with a Tranq Gun or Stun Grenade, then switch to a melee weapon (Frying Pan or Baseball Bat) to kill him while he’s knocked down. Alternatively, you can drop a Shockwave Grenade behind him, to then follow up with two to three bullets from the Gun to kill him.

Don’t attack the Robe without stunning him. Always attack the Robe when his back is turned against you and refrain from using explosives (Mine or Grenade), as this will not do enough damage to kill him and will only anger him. Killing him gets you an average of $6,500 from his life orb that you can transfer to the extraction point to help meet your quota.

