How to save game in R.E.P.O.

There’s nothing worse than seeing a round of R.E.P.O. through when your teammates need to leave the game, leaving you behind to handle the nightmares yourself. But what if you could leave the game and know your progress will save?

Here is our quick guide on how to save in R.E.P.O.

Can you manually save in R.E.P.O.?

The truck acts as your saving grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you can’t manually save. Saving in R.E.P.O. is an automatic process the game does every time you reach a checkpoint. This is always at the start of a level. So if you’ve got to level four and have completed two extraction points but can’t keep playing, you can return to the Main Menu where the game will revert your progress to the start of level four. This is the same for visiting the Service Station or travelling between the shop and the next level (where you can equip items, upgrade, and replenish health).

Because developer, semiwork is downright evil, R.E.P.O. also saves whenever you die. This happens when you get killed and the camera turns to a bird’s-eye view. While you can exit the game here, it won’t restore that save file. Regardless of whether you reach the Disposal Arena to battle it out for King of the Losers, or if you skip it altogether, your save file will be deleted. Getting a game over means you have to start a new game from scratch, reverting back to level one. Things will be easier this time as you know how to counter or evade early game monsters, but losing all that progress is soul-destroying.

Avoid this screen at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to save the game yourself, the best bet is to complete whatever level you’re in to reach the next checkpoint. Alternatively, if you’ve just started a new level or are currently inside the Service Station, you can exit the game and know your progress will be saved. It’s possible to leave the game before the last player dies or to reset the stock inside the shop. Just back out to the Main Menu and Load Game again, being sure to pick the correct save file and to not delete it. We don’t recommend this method, however, as it ruins the immersion and how R.E.P.O. is supposed to be experienced. It’s meant to be brutal and unforgiving.

Lastly, avoid hitting the Self Destruct in the menu while playing. This will destroy your character—a rookie mistake if you’re the last alive. Self-destructing when you’re by yourself results in a game over, sending you straight to the Disposal Arena, and deleting that save file so you have to start again.

